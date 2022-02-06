Prep basketball notebook: Cake Auction Night brings in dough

Though neither of the Muscatine High School basketball team were able to get a win on Friday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action against the Central DeWitt Sabers, the school hosted another successful Cake Auction Night.

With a goal of raising $35,000, the MHS Boosters Club exceeded that number as several cakes sold brought in over $5,000 apiece.

Several more area teams found success on the court, here's a recap of Friday night's prep basketball action:

Girls basketball

West Liberty hits pause on Regina's conference hopes: The Class 2A No. 7 Regina Regals can still win the River Valley Conference South Division by beating West Branch on Tuesday, but plans of a league title were put on hold as the 3A No. 8 West Liberty Comets handed the Regals a 44-38 loss at Regina High School in Iowa City during RVC South play.

Pearson Hall led West Liberty (17-4, 15-3 RVC) with 14 points as Macy Daufeldt added 12. Alli Dillon and Morgan Miller had 13 each for Regina (16-4, 16-2) high.

West Liberty hosts Wilton on Tuesday to close the regular season before Northeast heads to West Liberty in the Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal round on Feb. 12.

Caffery sets Wilton blocks record in blowout win: Ella Caffery became the all-time leader in career block shots for the Wilton Beavers girls basketball program. She ended Wilton's 67-27 win over the Tipton Tigers with her 141st blocked shot.

Kelsey Drake scored 27 points in the River Valley Conference South Division victory at Wilton High School as the Tigers (2-18, 2-16 RVC) fell behind early and trailed 40-19 at halftime. Charlotte Brown added 15 points for Wilton (14-7, 11-7).

The Beavers have one last regular season game at West Liberty on Tuesday before heading to West Branch in Class 2A Region 6 tournament play against the Bears on Feb. 15.

L-M gets another close win: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons scored its second consecutive win in a one-possession game by beating the Central Lee Hawks, 43-40, at Louisa-Muscatine High School during the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout.

The win comes days after L-M (15-4) scored a 41-40 victory over Class 2A No. 10 Mediapolis to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Alivia Myhre scored 19 points for Central Lee (13-8) in the loss.

Louisa-Muscatine will host the winner of Columbus and Danville on Feb. 15 in the second round of the Class 2A Region 6 tournament.

Arrows notch win over Warriors: The Wapello Arrows narrowly escaped with a win at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout at Pekin High School by scoring a 40-35 victory over the Van Buren County Warriors.

Tatum Wolford led Wapello (10-10)with 17 points and Lindsy Massner chipped in 13 as Van Buren County (7-14) couldn't hang onto a 12-10 first-quarter lead.

The Arrows' next game will come in Class 2A Region 6 first-round tournament play when WACO visits Wapello High School on Feb. 10.

Muscatine can't solve Sabers' attack: The Central DeWitt Sabers took command of Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School by scoring the game's first 18 points en route to a 62-29 win over the Muskies.

The Class 4A No. 8 Sabers (15-4, 12-4 MAC) had three players score in double figures, led by Allie Meadows' 14. Lauren Walker had 13 and Kylee DeVore 12. Muscatine (5-14, 4-12) was led in scoring by Jazmeriah Jones, who had nine.

The Muskies have two regular-season games left, starting with a home contest against Bettendorf Tuesday.

Cardinal's hot start too much for Columbus: The Columbus Wildcats fell into a 19-8 hole after one quarter of play at Lone Tree High School during the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout against Cardinal, and couldn't overcome that deficit, losing to the Comets, 45-33.

Lily Coil led Columbus (3-18) with 15 points while Cardinal (5-17) was led by Kinsey Hissem's 17.

Columbus now awaits the start of tournament play, where it will be on the road against Danville in Class 2A Region 6 play on Feb. 12.

Boys basketball

Wilton tops Tipton: Caden Kirkman led the Wilton Beavers to a 47-45 win over River Valley Conference South Division opponent Tipton.

Kirkman scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Beavers (16-5, 14-4 RVC). Landyn Putman added 15 points in the win over the Tigers (6-13, 4-13). The Tigers took a 33-32 lead into the fourth.

Wilton's final regular-season game comes Tuesday at West Liberty. On Feb. 17, the Beavers will host the winner of Louisa-Muscatine and Northeast in Class 2A Substate 6 second round play.

Gilbert leads Central DeWitt second-half change against Muskies: Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert scored a career-high 40 points on 18 of 22 shooting from the field as the Sabers recorded a 70-58 win over the Muskies at Muscatine High School.

The Muskies led 31-29 at halftime despite the efforts of the 6-foot-9 Gilbert.

Gibson McEwan also reached double figures with a dozen points for the Class 3A No. 10 Sabers (12-5, 9-4 MAC). Muscatine (1-15, 1-13) got its high from Sam Emmert with 16. Luke Wieskamp added 14 and Dante Lee 13.

The Muskies season continues Tuesday night at Bettendorf.

Wapello edged by West Burlington: Despite three players scoring in double figures, the Wapello Indians couldn't overcome the West Burlington Falcons during the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout at West Burlington High School.

Maddox Griffin scored 19 points, Tade Parsons 17 and Jackson Lanz 14 for Wapello (9-11), but the Falcons (9-9) scored the 63-57 win.

The Indians close the regular season at home Tuesday against Louisa-Muscatine before hosting West Burlington-Notre Dame on Feb. 14 in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 5 tournament.

Hawks complete comeback against Falcons: The Lousia-Muscatine Falcons took a 32-27 lead into the final eight minutes of play at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout at Central Lee High School, but couldn't hang on, as the Central Lee Hawks stole a 44-42 final.

Louisa-Muscatine (2-17) held leads over the Hawks (1-19) at the end of each of the first three quarters, but let the outcome slip away late.

L-M wraps up its regular season on Tuesday with a game at Wapello. The Falcons will play at Northeast in the first round of Class 2A Substate 6 action on Feb. 14.

Columbus comes up short against WB-ND: The Columbus Wildcats ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided outcome against West Burlington-Notre Dame during the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout.

The Nikes (7-13) shot out to a 15-5 lead on the Wildcats (4-16) and didn't look back, taking the 55-27 final. Jackson Brent and Matthew Booten shared the Notre Dame team-high with 10 points apiece.

The Wildcats regular season concludes Tuesday at Mediapolis. Columbus will see the court in the Class 1A Substate 5 play-in round at Lone Tree High School against the Lions. That game will be Feb. 11.

Regina gets last-second win over Comets: Tied at 46, the Regina Regals held for the last shot over the last half-minute to score a 48-46 win at home over the West Liberty Comets in River Valley Conference South Division play.

Jayce McHugh scored seven in the fourth quarter as the Comets (3-17, 1-17 RVC) tried to keep pace with Regina (6-14, 6-12), but West Liberty fell just short.

The Comets play one more regular season game at home against Wilton on Tuesday before playing at Durant in the first round of the Class 2A Substate 6 tournament.

