PREP BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Muskies finish strong against IC High

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team went on a 15-0 run for pull even with Iowa City High with under 30 seconds left in the teams’ nonconference game at Muscatine High School, but the Little Hawks scored the contest’s last point to take a 51-50 outcome.

The Muskies’ season starts with a loss, but not after a valiant effort to flip the script on City High (1-1) after the Little Hawks took a 45-29 lead into the fourth and scored the final frame’s first three points.

Luke Wieskamp led Muscatine with 19 points on 6 of 16 shooting and Michael Henderson added 13, though the game high went to City High’s Shamar Benton, who ended with 22.

The Little Hawks started the game up 5-0 before Wieskmamp got the Muskies on the board with a hoop and free throw. The sophomore led the comeback bid that saw Muscatine sink three straight 3s in just over a minute of game time.​

L-M tops Columbus: Ty Northrup led the Falcons to a 59-40 home win over Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division adversary Columbus at L-M High School.

Northrup finished with 22 points. Including Northrup, L-M (1-2, x-x SEISC North) had four players score seven or more points, though the junior was the only Falcon to break double figures.

Grant Watson’s 16 points was the high mark for Columbus (0-2-wasd) Tim Hills added 10.

It was a one-point game midway through the opening quarter (9-8) when L-M kicked it into high gear, which led to the Falcons opening up a 35-16 halftime lead.

L-M is at Highland on Tuesday and home for Hillcrest Academy on Friday. Columbus has three games this week, starting with a road game at Sigourney on Monday, then home for Pekin Tuesday and at WACO on Friday.

Wapello drops two over the weekend: The Arrows went 0-2 between Friday and Saturday, losing at WACO on Friday night, 76-29, in a Southeast Super Conference crossover, then falling at Danville (63-46) in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Jackson Lanz had 23 points for the Indians (0-3) against Danville (3-0). Against the Warriors (1-0), Wapello was led in scoring by Carson Belzer, who had 11.

The Arrows are off until Friday, when they’re home for Winfield-Mount Union.

Bellevue tops West Liberty: Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking paced Bellevue in its home River Valley Conference crossover win against West Liberty, 74-39, on Friday.

West Liberty (1-2) trailed by six after the opening quarter of play and found itself down 33-20 at the half to Bellevue (3-0) as Wedeking finished with a game-high 25 points.

West Liberty is at Mid-Prairie on Tuesday and home for Tipton on Friday.

Girls basketball

Muscatine drops two: A second straight ranked opponent in Class 5A gave Muscatine fits as the Muskies fell on their home court to Class 5A Linn-Mar, 72-37, on Saturday afternoon at Muscatine High School a night after being downed in Mississippi Athletic Conference play by fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley Friday night at MHS.

Reagan Pagniano, who finished with 18 points, paced Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley by single-handedly out-scoring the Muscatine Muskies into the final quarter as the Spartans won the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Muscatine High School by a lopsided 58-21 final.

Against Linn-Mar Avery Schroeder hit 5 of 6 shots over the second and third periods as the Muskies were able to close the Linn-Mar gap to 51-36 at the end of the third. But the Lions closed on a 21-1 run that lasted the duration of the fourth.

Schroeder led the Muskies with 14 points on Saturday. Ysabel Lerma and Jazmeriah Jones shared the Muscatine high mark with five points each against PV.

The Muskies (1-3, 1-2 MAC) are home for Clinton on Friday.

WACO relentless in win over Wapello: The Arrows fell behind the Warriors early and couldn’t recover, losing 57-19 at WACO High School on Friday.

Wapello (2-2) was doubled up in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover by the end of the first at 16-8. WACO (2-1) proceeded to go on a 29-6 run that extended the entire second half.

Tatum Wolford led the Arrows in scoring with eight, WACO’s Ellah Kissell had a game-high 27.

The Arrows’ upcoming week has Class 1A No. 15 Winfield-Mount Union visiting Wapello on Friday.

Wildcats outlast L-M: Columbus trailed, 16-12, in its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at Louisa-Muscatine on Friday, but came back to win, 33-29.

Sara Vela had 13 points for the Wildcats (3-1, 2-1 SEISC North) in the win while Victoria Howell added seven and Ariana Vergara went for six.

McKenzie Kissell led the Falcons (1-3, 0-3 SEISC North) with eight. The Falcons’ Emilee Salek went for seven and Emma Rosenboom chipped in a half-dozen.

The Falcons visit Highland on Tuesday and return to L-M to face Hillcrest Academy on Friday. Columbus has a road game at Sigourney on Monday before home games against Pekin on Tuesday and at WACO on Friday.

West Liberty gets in win column: Class 3A No. 15 West Liberty got its first win of the season against two losses by defeating Bellevue, 48-42, in a River Valley Conference crossover game at Bellevue High School.

West Liberty led by two at the end of the third period (31-29), but won the fourth by a 17-13 margin to seal the game's outcome.

West Liberty is at Mid-Prairie on Tuesday and home for Tipton on Friday.

Wilton’s fourth quarter lead doesn’t hold: The Beavers are back to .500 after a two-game win streak had the team on the plus side. In its most recent game, Wilton held a 29-24 lead at the end of the third quarter, but ultimately fell at home to Dyersville Beckman, 44-37, on Friday.

Wilton was out-scored 20-8 over the final eight minutes of play against the Trail Blazers (2-0) in the River Valley Conference crossover.

Wilton’s week includes games at Tipton on Tuesday and home for Class 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Friday.