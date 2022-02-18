Prep basketball notebook: Wilton, Durant boys eliminated from tournament

WILTON — A slim leading with under five minutes to go didn't hold for the Wilton High School boys basketball team as the Northeast Rebels closed the Class 2A second round district game on an 11-2 run to take the 62-57 final.

Northeast advances to play Camanche in the district final on Saturday Tuesday.

Cade Hughes led the Rebels with 25 points while Gavin Kramer scored nine off the bench Thursday night at Wilton High School.

Wilton was led by 18 from Landyn Putman, who made 6 of 8 3-point attempts for all of his scoring. Caden Kirkman had 17 for the Beavers to go with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Shortly after, Wilton lost senior Jackson Hull for the remainder of the game and couldn't seem to get its offensive rhythm back as Hull had accounted for a team-high eight assists before leaving the contest.

A Kirkman 3-point play following a dunk and Storm foul gave the Wilton (17-6) a 55-51 lead before Northeast (15-8) went on its run to end the Beavers' season.

Wildcats' season ended by Storm: Behind 16 points apiece from Tucker Dickherber and Zane Witt, the Camanche Storm cruised by the Durant Wildcats in second-round Class 2A district play at Camanche High School.

Mike Delzell added 10 rebounds for the Camanche (18-4), which advanced with a 67-41 victory.

Durant ends the season with a record of 6-17. The Wildcats haven't beaten Camanche since February 2013, a span that includes 10 games going in favor of the Storm.

