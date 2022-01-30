Prep basketball roundup: Assumption tops Muskies; Comet girls take two

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team closed the Assumption Lady Knights' lead to four on multiple occasions on Friday night after trailing by as many as 11 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
However, Assumption's strong finish at Muscatine High School produced a 45-38 winner for the Lady Knights.
Dawsen Dorsey led Assumption (10-7, 8-6 MAC) with 17 points. Maddy Nigey had 16 and AJ Schubert 10 for the winners.
Muscatine (5-12, 4-10 MAC) was led by Grace Bode's eight points while Jazmeriah Jones added seven. Sophia Thomas and Avery Schroeder each chipped in six. Schroeder's came at the start of the fourth as she sparked a 6-0 run when only she scored.
The Muskies are at Davenport North on Tuesday.
West Liberty posts pair of lopsided wins: The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty Comets scored two wins over the weekend, beating River Valley Conference North member Northeast 65-39 at Northeast High School on Saturday, a day after beating fellow RVC South member Tipton, 69-13 in Tipton.
In the demolition of Tipton (2-16, 2-14 RVC), Macy Daufeldt led West Liberty (15-4, 11-2) with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Prior to that, the Comets beat Northeast (4-13, 4-11) for the fourth straight time in the series, dating back to the 2018-19 season.
West Liberty is home for West Branch on Tuesday.
Wilton splits pair of games: The Wilton Beavers recovered from a 76-44 Friday night home loss to the Class 2A No. 13 Cascade Cougars of the River Valley Conference North Division before returning to the RVC South for a 53-47 victory on the road over the West Branch Bears.
Kelsey Drake went for 26 points in the Wilton (12-7, 9-7 RVC) win over West Branch (13-5, 11-4) while Ella Caffery had 14 and 13 rebounds as she recorded her 700th career point. The Beavers, however, failed to beat Cascade (15-3, 14-3) for the 11th time in a row.
The Beavers return to Wilton High School on Tuesday for a game against Mid-Prairie.
L-M meets little resistance against Lone Tree: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons more than doubled the Lone Tree Lions by the end of the first quarter, 15-7, and expanded that to a 31-9 halftime lead en route to a 51-34 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win at L-M High School.
The Falcons (13-3, 11-3 SEISC) have taken eight of the last 10 games against the Lions (5-14, 3-11).
The Falcons visit Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday.
Durant derailed by Regina: The Durant Wildcats couldn’t stand in the way of the Iowa City Regina Regals taking another step toward winning the South Division in the River Valley Conference. Regina took the contest at Durant High School by a 43-21 final.
Isabelle DeLong led the Wildcats (6-13, 4-13 RVC) with 11 points while Grace Gaarde and Lily Simpson combined to account for 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Class 2A No. 7 Regals (16-3, 16-1).
Durant’s regular season wraps up on Tuesday with a game at Tipton.
Highland surges past Columbus: A big, 21-point second quarter spurred the Highland Huskies to an easy win over the Columbus Wildcats in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Columbus High School, 64-35.
Lily Coil led the Wildcats (3-15, 2-12 SEISC) with eight points, but the Huskies (9-9, 8-6) kept distance between the sides after taking a 35-11 lead into halftime.
Columbus’ next game is at Lone Tree on Tuesday.
WMU tops Wapello: The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were met with little resistance in defeating a fellow Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division member in the Wapello Arrows.
Quinn Veach led Wapello (9-9, 7-8 SEISC) with eight points while Bradie Buffington scored 13 for WMU (15-3, 12-2) for the game’s high.
The Arrows travel to Mediapolis on Tuesday to close out the regular-season slate.
Boys basketball
Knights run away from Muskies: Jaime Martinez posted a Muscatine-high 11 points, but the Muskies fell well short of the Assumption Knights in Mississippi Athletic Conference play by a 65-33 final.
Assumption took an early advantage, leading 44-16 at the halftime break while Muscatine (1-13, 1-11 MAC) fell to the Knights (10-5, 8-4) for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.
The Muskies return to MHS on Tuesday to host Davenport North.
Wilton gets to win No. 15: The Wilton Beavers were on the winning side of a 48-42 road game at West Branch High School on Friday in River Valley Conference South Division play before taking to the home court at Wilton High School to post a 65-47 victory over the Cascade Cougars of the RVC North.
Caden Kirman was the Wilton (15-4, 13-3 RVC) leading scorer in both games, with 24 in each. Against Cascade (6-12, 6-10), he added 13 rebounds. West Branch (9-8, 8-8) closed a 23-15 Wilton halftime lead to 34-31 at the end of the third before the Beavers were able to close it out.
Mid-Prairie visits Wilton for a game on Tuesday.
Griffin’s 26 not enough to get past Wolves: Maddox Griffin scored a game-high 26 points for the Wapello Indians’ in its most recent Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves, but the Wolves left Wapello High School with a 53-47 win.
Cam Buffington scored 18 points for WMU (16-1, 13-0 SEISC). Griffin also posted team-highs for Wapello (9-9, 8-6)in rebounds, of which he and teammate Tade Parson each had seven, and assist (five) against just one turnover.
Wapello heads to Mediapolis on Tuesday to play the Bulldogs.
Regina pulls ahead of Durant in win column: With a 44-37 victory, the Iowa City Regina Regals improved to 5-13 on the season and 5-12 in River Valley Conference South Division play at Durant High School over the home Wildcats.
Durant (4-14, 4-13 RVC) surrendered a 12-5 advantage to Regina after one quarter of play and the Regals didn’t look back, though it was just a 33-30 game at the end of the third.
Durant’s next game comes on Tuesday at Tipton.
L-M drops second-half lead in loss to Lions: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons led 26-25 to start the fourth quarter against the Lone Tree Lions in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play in Letts, but were out-scored 12-3 over the final eight minutes in a 37-29 Lone Tree win.
The win gave the Lone Tree (4-12, 3-10) its ninth win in the last 12 games facing L-M (2-14, 2-11)
The Falcons’ season continues at Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday.
Columbus denied by Highland: The Highland Huskies kept the Columbus Wildcats stuck on three wins for the season while Highland won its third by beating the Wildcats, 56-31, at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division action.
Chase Schultz of Highland (3-14, 3-11 SEISC) led the game in scoring with 15 ponts while Oscar Alcala came off the bench for the Wildcats (3-14, 3-10) to lead the team with eight.
The Wildcats are away for Lone Tree on Tuesday.
West Liberty’s struggles continue: The West Liberty Comets’ losing streak reached seven after a 55-45 loss to River Valley Conference South Division foe Tipton on Friday night and a 62-14 loss at RVC North member Northeast on Saturday.
Both games were road contests for West Liberty (3-15, 1-15 RVC), which dropped its seventh straight game to Northeast (10-6, 9-5)and its 15th of the last 16 meetings against Tipton (5-12, 3-12)
The Comets return home on Tuesday for West Branch.