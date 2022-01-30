Prep basketball roundup: Assumption tops Muskies; Comet girls take two

West Liberty is home for West Branch on Tuesday.

Wilton splits pair of games: The Wilton Beavers recovered from a 76-44 Friday night home loss to the Class 2A No. 13 Cascade Cougars of the River Valley Conference North Division before returning to the RVC South for a 53-47 victory on the road over the West Branch Bears.

Kelsey Drake went for 26 points in the Wilton (12-7, 9-7 RVC) win over West Branch (13-5, 11-4) while Ella Caffery had 14 and 13 rebounds as she recorded her 700th career point. The Beavers, however, failed to beat Cascade (15-3, 14-3) for the 11th time in a row.

The Beavers return to Wilton High School on Tuesday for a game against Mid-Prairie.

L-M meets little resistance against Lone Tree: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons more than doubled the Lone Tree Lions by the end of the first quarter, 15-7, and expanded that to a 31-9 halftime lead en route to a 51-34 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win at L-M High School.

The Falcons (13-3, 11-3 SEISC) have taken eight of the last 10 games against the Lions (5-14, 3-11).

The Falcons visit Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday.