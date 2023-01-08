PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Muskie boys fall to West, MHS girls victorious

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Davenport West on its home floor on Friday night, falling to the Falcons, 77-63, in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Kayvion Hodges led Muscatine (3-5, 3-4 MAC) with 17 points. The Muskies’ Luke Wieskamp had 15 and Diamond Krayee finished with a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds).

The Falcons (5-4, 5-2 MAC) were led by Landon Winston’s 20 points. Davante Bradford finished with 18, Jermilyn Gardner had 13 and Javonte Payne had 11.

Falcons slide by Indians: Louisa-Muscatine withstood 27 points by Wapello’s Jackson Lanz to score a home Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win over the Indians on Friday, 54-40.

Ty Northrup led L-M (6-6, 4-3 SEISC North) with 19 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Xander Bieiri and Dawson Downing each added 10.

Lanz also finished with a double-double as he tallied a game-high 13 boards to go with his scoring output for Wapello (3-7, 3-5). Carson Belzer added 11 points.

Columbus can’t make up lost ground: The Wildcats fell behind 20-8 in their Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road game against Hillcrest Academy, which the Ravens ended up winning, 65-20, on Friday.

The Wildcats (2-10, 2-6 SEISC North) fell behind by even more as Hillcrest Academy (6-4, 6-2) won the second quarter by a 20-5 margin. The Ravens’ Seth Ours ended with a game-high 17 points.

Wildcats fall at RVC Shootout: Durant had three players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats stumbled to Dyersville Beckman at the River Valley Conference Shootout at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, 66-41.

Nolan DeLong led Durant (3-7) with 13 points. Garrett Hollenback and Lane Felske added 10 each. DeLong and Hollenback grabbed five rebounds apiece.

Beckman (6-4) won each individual quarter by five points or more en route to the win.

Comets come undone against Northeast: West Liberty was doubled up by Northeast after one quarter of play at Saturday’s River Valley Conference Shootout at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids and failed to make up the ground, ultimately losing to the Rebels 75-45.

The Comets (3-7) trailed 26-13 after the opening eight minutes of play. The Comets fared better over the middle two periods, which Northeast won 29-22, but the final frame saw the Rebels (5-7) outscore the Comets 20-10.

Beavers bounced by Maquoketa: Class 2A eighth-ranked Wilton suffered its second loss of the season by falling to Maquoketa 75-63, at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids at the River Valley Conference Shootout on Saturday.

It was the most points allowed this season by the Beavers (7-2), who started the season 5-0, but have now split their last four contests. On the other side, Maquoketa (7-2) has won five of its last six after a 1-1 start.

Caden Kirkman had 23 points and Aiden Walker finished with 20 for Wilton.

Girls basketball

Schroeder leads Muskies to third MAC win: A big second quarter spurred the Muscatine girls basketball team past Davenport West for a road Mississippi Athletic Conference win by a 63-36 final on Friday.

Avery Schroeder led the Muskies (3-9, 3-6 MAC) with 18 points as she made three 3-points, three shots from inside the arc and three free throws. Brylee Seaman and Macy Reno each added 12 for the Muskies. All of Reno’s points came on 3-point goals.

West (0-8, 0-7 MAC) was led by Sydney Westerhof’s 10 points.

Brown named MVP in Wilton win: Charlotte Brown recorded an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to being named the game’s MVP in the Beavers’ 52-25 victory over Erie-Prophetstown during the IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday at the Carver Center in Rock Island.

Though Iowa won the Iowa/Illinois competition by winning eight of the 12 games on Saturday, Wilton (5-5) was the only winner of the three area teams that competed in the event. Jozalynn Zaiser added 11 points for the Beavers and Hayley Madlock went for eight points and six rebounds.

The Beavers went on a 28-6 run over the middle two quarters to put away Erie-Prophetstown (7-10).

Hot start paces Wildcats: Columbus quieted the home crowd at Hillcrest Academy in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game by grabbing a 17-4 lead to end the first quarter, leading to a lopsided 39-18 win for the Wildcats Friday night.

Aracely Garza had 10 points and seven rebounds for Columbus (6-7, 5-4 SEISC North) while Ariana Vergara and Sara Vela each added nine points and combined for 15 boards.

Wolford leads Arrows to conference win: Tatum Wolford single-handedly outscored the opposition as Wapello secured a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win at Louisa-Muscatine High School on Friday, 38-17.

Wolford finished with 22 points for Wapello (5-6, 5-4 SEISC North) while making nearly half of her shots as she ended the game 8 of 17 from the field. She also added five rebounds and five steals while teammate Quinn Veach chipped in nine points and Jakayla Nelson secured eight rebounds.

Louisa-Muscatine (5-8, 2-5) trailed 17-2 at the half as the teams have now split the last six meetings.

Joens’ 26 not enough for Comets: West Liberty’s Kelsey Joens was one of top three scorers during Saturday’s IHMVCU Shootout with 26 points, but the Comets still fell to Annawan, 59-53, at Wharton Field House in Moline.

Joens added 11 rebounds for a double-double with six steals and Finley Hall added 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss. The Comets (6-4) held a 45-42 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Annawan (12-6) outscored West Liberty 17-8 over the final eight minutes.

Wildcats defeated by Rockridge: After trailing by just two at halftime, the Wildcats allowed Rockridge to extend its lead to 33-26 by the end of the third, which led to a 39-32 Durant loss at the Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island.

Isabelle DeLong led the Wildcats (2-8) in scoring with 13 points and Avery Paper chipped in five. Rockridge (1-13) was led by Cierra Bush, who scored a dozen points.