PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Muskies fall to PV; Beavers' Putman pours in career high

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team fell behind Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley and could’t sustain a serious comeback bid in a 62-41 league loss at MHS on Friday.

Muscatine (3-7, 3-6 MAC) received a game-high 19 points from Kayvion Hodges on 7 of 14 shooting, but the Muskies couldn’t draw within single digits in the second half after PV took a 23-8 lead into halftime.

Pleasant Valley (8-3, 8-1 MAC) was led by Cole Beinborn, who came off the bench to score 18 points. Caden Rubel caught fire in the third and made four 3s on as many attempts as he finished with 16 points. Max Muszalski also reached double figures for the Spartans with a dozen points to go with a game-high nine rebounds.

Putman’s career day leads Beavers over Comets: Landyn Putman had a career-best 34 points for Wilton in a home River Valley Conference South Division matchup against West Liberty, which the Beavers won, 90-50.

Putman made all seven of his 3-point attempts and missed only one of 14 total field-goal attempts. With his effort from range, he tied his own school record for most 3s in a game.

Caden Kirkman added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double for Wilton (9-2, 6-0 RVC South) as the Beavers beat the Comets (4-8, 2-5) for the ninth straight time in the series.

Northrup leads Falcons to win: Louisa-Muscatine’s Ty Northrup scored 32 points and grabbed five rebounds to guide his team to a 61-42 road Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win over Columbus.

Xander Bieri contributed a double-double toward the L-M (7-7, 5-4 SEISC North) win with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Columbus (2-12, 1-8) trailed 27-23 but saw the Falcons open it up in the third as the L-M lead swelled to 49-33 heading into the fourth.

Wildcats go 1-1 over busy weekend: The Durant Wildcats lost a River Valley Conference South Division game at West Branch on Friday night, 77-49, but rebounded on Saturday with a 58-44 non-conference victory over Mediapolis at the WF Advisors Shootout at Coe College.

In the win for Durant (4-9. 1-6 RVC South), Nolan DeLong had 26 points and Garrett Hollenback added 10 points and nine assists. Lane Felske had a team-high 10 rebounds and chipped in four points against Mediapolis (8-5).

Hollenback and DeLong combined for 31 points in Friday night’s loss to West Branch (5-8, 3-3), with Hollenback leading the team with 16.

Indians can't keep pace with Warriors: Wapello fared pretty well for a half against Class 1A third-ranked WACO, but the home side’s big third quarter led the Warriors to a 54-30 win over the Indians in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Wapello (3-10, 3-7 SEISC North) trailed by seven at halftime (27-20), but the Warriors (13-0, 9-0) opened the second half with an 18-5 run over the duration of the third period. Jackson Lanz had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Indians and Carson Belzer went for 10 points and six boards to go with a team-high three assists.

Girls basketball

Joens leads Comets to victory: West Liberty was paced to a River Valley Conference South Division win at Wilton by Kelsey Joens, who had 22 points.

The Comets’ Finley Hall finished with 14 points as she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter as West Liberty would go on to win, 45-34.

Hall’s shot from deep gave the Comets an 11-5 lead and West Liberty (7-4, 5-2 RVC South) doubled up Wilton (5-6, 3-3) as the teams went in for halftime, 28-14.

Durant fends off Bears’ comeback bid: Durant took a 28-18 lead into halftime in its River Valley Conference South Division game at West Branch, and that proved to be too much for the Bears to overcome as the Wildcats took it, 54-46.

It’s the first win for Durant (3-8, 1-6 RVC South) over the Bears (3-10, 3-5) since the 2014-15 season, a span of 16 games.

Wildcats top Falcons: Sara Vela went for 14 points and six rebounds for Columbus in a 43-36 win over Louisa-Muscatine in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Columbus Community High School.

Ariana Vergara also had a presence in the game for the Wildcats (7-8, 6-5 SEISC North) as she tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and eight steals and Aracely Garza grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Louisa-Muscatine (5-10, 2-7) has now lost consecutive games to Columbus after winning the previous eight matchups.

Muskies can’t contain Vice, Spartans: Muscatine could do little to stand in the way of Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley as the home Spartans strolled to a 76-22 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

The loss drops Muscatine to 3-11 overall, 3-8 in the MAC. Pleasant Valley (14-0, 11-0 MAC) was led by Halle Vice’s 27 points. PV’s Reagan Pagniano had 15 and Jessie Clemons added 13 for PV.

Annie Zillig and Macy Reno each had six for Muscatine.

Arrows come unwound against WACO: Wapello dropped a lopsided Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game as it hosted WACO and lost, 60-27.

Quinn Veach had six points and three rebounds for Wapello (6-7, 5-5 SEISC North). WACO (12-2, 9-1) was led by Ellah Kissell’s 28 points.