PREP REPORT

PREP REPORT: Cal-Wheat drops Durant

WHEATLAND — The Durant High School boys basketball team missed its fifth win of the season by the narrowest of margins.

The Wildcats dropped a non-conference road game to Calamus-Wheatland, 71-70, Monday night.

The win gave Cal-Wheatland (4-10) its first winning streak of the season as it beat Midland last Friday.

Durant (4-10) played in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College over the weekend. Thus, the loss caps off a span in which the Wildcats went 1-2 playing three games in four days.

Durant's season continues on Friday with a River Valley Conference South Division home game against Iowa City Regina.

Girls basketball

Wildcats can't cling to early lead: Durant doubled up its opponent after one quarter of play (8-4) during a non-conference game in Wheatland on Monday, but it wasn't enough to pave the way for a Wildcat victory.

Calamus-Wheatland flipped the script on Durant in the second period and took a 17-15 advantage into the locker room and prevailed by a 45-36 final.

Durant (3-8) fell into a bigger hole as the Warriors (11-4) expanded their lead to 36-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Calamus-Wheatland extended its win streak to four over Durant.

