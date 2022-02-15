Prep report: Durant beats West Liberty; Wapello, L-M ousted

DURANT — Junior Nolan DeLong scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter to put distance between his Durant Wildcats and the West Liberty Comets in Class 2A Region 6 play as the Wildcats took a 50-39 outcome at Durant High School on Monday night.

Though it was tight throughout, the Wildcats (6-16) led for most of the game, especially through the last three quarters of play.

West Liberty (3-19) was led by senior Caleb Wulf, who nearly kept pace with DeLong and finished with 19 points. Jayce McHugh added 10.

Both sides were without key pieces for a time during the contest. McHugh was limited with foul trouble and ended up fouling out. DeLong exited with an ankle injury for Durant but returned shortly after that.

The Wildcats advance to play at Camanche (17-7) on Thursday. The Storm are the top seed in the region.​

Wapello handed season-ending loss to Burlington-Notre Dame: Maddox Griffin's decorated career on the Wapello Indians boys basketball team ended with a 55-30 loss to Burlington-Notre Dame in the first round of Class 1A district play at Wapello High School.

Griffin ended the game with 16 points, two shy of ND's Carson Jones for the game high. Wapello's Tade Parsons added 11, but only three players scored for the Indians (10-12) while Notre Dame (8-14) got out to a 12-7 lead at the end of one quarter and expanded that advantage by the end of each successive frame.

Northeast routs L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were taken out in what ended up being its season finale against Northeast in the first round of Class 2A district play.

Northeast (14-8) defended its home court by taking the final, 62-27.

Louisa-Muscatine's season ends with a 2-19 overall record.

