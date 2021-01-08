Prep report: Ewart, Wapello girls edge Louisa-Muscatine

Girls basketball

Wapello 59, Louisa-Muscatine 55: After a first three quarters in which leads of more than one possession were rare, the Arrows used a 14-7 run to propel themselves to a win over the Falcons on Friday.

Sammy Ewart led the way with 20 points for Wapello (4-6) with Toni Bohlen adding 18, including going 6-6 from the free throw line in the second half.

Kylee Sanders scored 21 to pace the Falcons (5-4). L-M had won a matchup between the teams earlier this season.

The Falcons led 34-33 with two minutes left in the third quarter. It was the last lead they had, however, as the Arrows went on their run and led by at least five for much of the second half.

Wilton 37, Tipton 26: Wilton outscored Tipton 17-5 in the fourth quarter to turn a third-quarter deficit into a double-digit win Friday.

The win, propelled by 23 points from Kelsey Drake, moved Wilton to 8-3 on the season.

Tipton fell to 3-7.

Durant 55, North Cedar 45: Durant snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over North Cedar Friday.

The win moves the Wildcats to 3-9 on the season.