Prep report: L-M collects home win

Boys basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 42, Lone Tree 25: The hosting Louisa-Muscatine boys’ basketball team used a big defensive effort in the the final 24 minutes to turn the game and roll to a Southeast Iowa SuperConference victory on Friday.

The Falcons (4-2) led 15-12 after the opening frame and then held the Lions (0-2) to two points to move the halftime lead to 26-15. Lone Tree could only muster 10 second-half points as the scoring pace slowed.

Wapello 59, Winfield-Mount Union 40: A great start carried the Wapello Indians to their fifth win in as many starts, rolling to a home Southeast Iowa SuperConference victory Friday. The hosting Indians scored the first 13 points of the game and led 17-1 after eight minutes. The advantage stood at four minutes into the second quarter before the Indians led 33-20 at halftime.

Wapello had only five of its nine players score, but those five did enough damage. Junior guard Maddox Griffin led the Indians with 15 points, senior forward Caden Thomas added 14 and fellow senior front-courter Rhett Smith tossed in 13.

Freshman Cam Buffington led the Wolves (3-1) with a game-high 17 points.