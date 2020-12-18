Prep report: L-M collects home win

Boys basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 42, Lone Tree 25: The hosting Louisa-Muscatine boys’ basketball team used a big defensive effort in the the final 24 minutes to turn the game and roll to a Southeast Iowa SuperConference victory on Friday.
The Falcons (4-2) led 15-12 after the opening frame and then held the Lions (0-2) to two points to move the halftime lead to 26-15. Lone Tree could only muster 10 second-half points as the scoring pace slowed.
Wapello 59, Winfield-Mount Union 40: A great start carried the Wapello Indians to their fifth win in as many starts, rolling to a home Southeast Iowa SuperConference victory Friday. The hosting Indians scored the first 13 points of the game and led 17-1 after eight minutes. The advantage stood at four minutes into the second quarter before the Indians led 33-20 at halftime.
Wapello had only five of its nine players score, but those five did enough damage. Junior guard Maddox Griffin led the Indians with 15 points, senior forward Caden Thomas added 14 and fellow senior front-courter Rhett Smith tossed in 13.
Freshman Cam Buffington led the Wolves (3-1) with a game-high 17 points.
North Cedar 58, Wilton 56: Kael Unruh’s bucket from the corner with less than 3 seconds to go lifted the North Cedar Knights to a River Valley Conference road victory over Wilton on Friday evening. The win moved the victorious Knights to 2-4 and the Beavers fell to 3-4.
Wilton led 28-23 at halftime, but Unruh’s game-high 26 points proved pivotal in the outcome.
Camanche 60, Durant 42: Camanche, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, moved to 5-0 on the season with the River Valley Conference road victory over Durant.
Camanche led 26-22 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Zayne Feller led Camanche with 21 points.
Garrett Hollenbach paced Durant (1-5) with 12 points and Nolan DeLong added 10.
Girls basketball
Lone Tree 49, Louisa Muscatine 45: Senior Kylee Sanders scored a game-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons who dropped a conference decision Friday evening. The loss was the Falcons’ second in six starts.
The Lions scored the opening basket and never trailed in moving to 2-0. They were led by junior guard Kasey Chown and senior guard Maddie Jacque, who scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Winfield-Mount Union 37, Wapello 22: The Wapello Indians couldn’t muster enough offense to come up with a Southeast Iowa SuperConference home victory Friday night. The Indians (4-4) had only three girls score in the setback, led by Sammy Ewart’s 11.
Bradie Buffington had a game-high 12 points to lead the Wolves (8-0), who led 23-16 after three quarters.
West Liberty 68, Anamosa 45: The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets moved to 3-2 on the season with a River Valley Conference home victory over the Anamosa Blue Raiders (0-4).
Wilton 67, North Cedar 34: Wilton led 34-18 at halftime en route to the River Valley Conference home victory. Kelsey Drake had 16 first-half points to pace Wilton (5-3) to the big lead. North Cedar dropped to 0-6.
