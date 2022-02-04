Prep report: L-M girls put halt to Mediapolis' perfect mark

Though the Class 2A No. 10 Mediapolis Bulldogs are still in good position to wind up champions of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons denied the Bulldogs a perfect season with a 41-40 Falcon win at L-M High School.

It’s just the third win for the Falcons (14-4, 12-4 SEISC) in the last 25 meetings between the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division members dating back to the 2010-11 season, a span that started with 17 wins in a row by Mediapolis (18-1, 14-1).

L-M takes on Central Lee Friday night in the SEISC Shootout and will play the winner of Danville and Columbus on Feb. 15 in the 2A tournament quarterfinals.

If the Falcons were to win that game, Mediapolis could be waiting in the semifinals for a rubber match between the sides. The Bulldogs won the first meeting on Jan. 4, 53-33.

Cal-Wheatland outlasts Wildcats: The Durant Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 49-41 loss against nonconference opponent Calamus-Wheatland at Durant High School.

Kahlie Hill had 18 points and Addy Widel 16 for the Warriors (16-4), who won the Tri-Rivers East conference. The Wildcats (7-14) won the fourth quarter by a 14-10 margin but couldn’t close the gap completely.

Durant won’t play in the opening round of the 2A postseason but will be in Cascade on Feb. 15 in tournament play.

Wolves pour it on Wildcats: Bradie Buffington led the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves with 21 points as they cruised to a 47-21 win over the Columbus Wildcats in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Columbus High School.

WMU (17-3, 14-6 SEISC) took hold of the contest early as Columbus (3-17, 2-14) trailed 13-4 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, that expanded to 23-6 in favor of the Wolves.

Columbus plays Cardinal at Lone Tree High School Friday night in the SEISC Shootout before heading to Danville for the start of the Class 2A postseason.

Boys basketball

DeLong, Hollenback lead Durant to win: Nolan DeLong had 14 points and Garrett Hollenback scored a dozen for the Durant Wildcats in a 47-34 nonconference win over Calamus-Wheatland at Durant High School.

Cal-Wheat (4-15) managed to keep the score tied at the end of the first quarter (7-7) and at halftime (17-17) before the Wildcats (5-15) took a 30-25 advantage going into the fourth.

The Wildcats close out the regular season Tuesday at Mid-Prairie.

Bulldogs run away from Falcons: The Mediapolis Bulldogs, powered by a big second quarter, earned a 45-29 win over the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play at L-M High School.

After the Bulldogs (13-5, 12-2 SEISC) led 9-4 after one period, the Falcons (2-16, 2-13) ended up in a 21-9 hole by the time the teams went in for halftime.

L-M's regular season concludes on Tuesday with a game at Wapello.

WMU proves too much for Columbus: The Columbus Wildcats needed a big second half to overcome a 37-9 halftime deficit to its most recent Southeast Super Conference North Division opponent in the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves at Columbus High School.

That run wouldn’t come for the Wildcats (4-15, 4-11 SEISC), as WMU (18-1, 15-0), led by 22 points from Cam Buffington, won by a 73-32 final.

Both sides will partake in the SEISC Shootout Friday night before Columbus ends its regular season Tuesday at Mediapolis. The Wildcats will have a play-in game in Class 1A tournament play on Feb. 11 at Lone Tree.

