Prep report: North gets the best of Muskies; Wilton's Drake keeps torrid scoring pace

Mike Lowery went 7 of 7 from the field, including 5 of 5 on 3-point attempts, through the first three quarters of play for the Davenport North Wildcats in a 59-46 win over the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

North (11-4, 10-2 MAC) didn’t need Lowery in the fourth after building a 51-28 advantage at Muscatine High School, so Lowery ended without a miss, leading North with 19 points. KJ Lamonte added 10 points for the Wildcats while George Rucker chipped in nine.

Lamonte also went without a miss as he finished the game 4 for 4 while sinking a pair of free-throw attempts.

Braden Hufford led a Muskie comeback bid late by scoring 10 in the fourth quarter, he finished with 19 for the Muscatine (1-14, 1-12) high. Luke Wieskamp ended with 16.

The Wildcats led wire to wire and were up 11 by the time Hufford got Muscatine on the scoreboard with a 3 at the four-minute mark of the first quarter. North ended the first up 21-9.

Muscatine will be back on MHS on Friday for Central DeWitt on Cake Auction Night.

Second-ranked Mid-Prairie proves worthy of standing: The Class 2A No. 2 Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks wrapped up a River Valley Conference South Division title with an 84-53 win at Wilton High School against the Beavers.

Carter Harmsen led Mid-Prairie (08-0, 16-0 RVC) with 24 points in what amounted to the 13th straight win for the Golden Hawks over Wilton (15-5, 13-4).

The Beavers' slate continues Friday night with a home game against Tipton.

West Liberty can't muster enough to keep pace with West Branch: The West Liberty Comets fell behind 19-12 after one quarter of play against the West Branch Bears in River Valley Conference South Division action and only saw the Bears' advantage grow over the course of the game at West Liberty High School.

West Branch (10-8, 9-8 RVC) ended up a 60-35 winner, while West Liberty dropped to 3-16 overall on the season and 1-16 within the RVC.

The Comets play in Iowa City against Regina Catholic on Friday.

Bulldogs put Indians away in fourth: After the Wapello Indians and Mediapolis Bulldogs reached a 24-24 stalemate after three quarters of play in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, the Bulldogs ran away with the final eight minutes, taking the final frame by a 20-11 margin.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 11-2 SEISC) ended up a 44-35 winner against Wapello (9-10, 8-7) at Mediapolis High School.

Next up is the SEISC Shootout.

WMU wins in rout over Falcons: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell behind 10-3 after one quarter of play in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play against the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves and couldn't make up the difference, as the Wolves proved victorious at WMU High School, 60-34.

After L-M (2-15, 2-12 SEISC) kept the WMU (17-1, 14-0) lead to 10 at the half (21-11), the Wolves posted another big period, taking the third frame by a 24-9 margin.

The Falcons are home for Mediapolis on Thursday.

Tipton denies Durant: Though Tipton held a lead at the end of each quarter in River Valley Conference South Division play at Tipton Middle School against the Durant Wildcats, the Wildcats tried to claw back into it, falling short by a 51-51 final.

Bob Ryan and Caden Schmidt each had 14 points for Tipton (6-12, 4-12 RVC), which earned a season split against Durant (4-15, 4-14) after the Wildcats took the first meeting, 64-57, on Jan. 4.

The Wildcats are home on Thursday for Cal-Wheatland.

Columbus takes one over Lone Tree: Behind 19 points from Grant Watson, the Columbus Wildcats nabbed a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division victory over the Lone Tree Lions by a 75-56 final at Lone Tree High School.

Timothy Hills and Marco Martinez each added 15 points for Columbus (4-14, 4-10 SEISC) while Hills led the team in rebounds against the Lions (5-13, 3-11) by grabbing a dozen boards.

Columbus has Winfield-Mount Union at home on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Drake leads Wilton past Mid-Prairie: Kelsey Drake continued her torrid pace by scoring 31 points for the Wilton Beavers in a 67-36 victory at Wilton High School over the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in River Valley Conference South Division play.

At 23.7 points per game, Drake is leading Class 2A in scoring. Wilton (13-7, 10-7 RVC teammate Peyton Souhrada's 4.8 assists per game also ranks in the top five within 2A. Mid-Prairie (13-7, 12-6) was led by Maddie Nonnenmann's 14 in the loss.

Wilton is home for Tipton on Friday before concluding the regular season in West Liberty against the Comets on Tuesday.

Muskies downed by North: The Davenport North Wildcats put some distance between itself and the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at North High School.

North ended up a 50-30 winner.

Muscatine returns to action at MHS on Friday at 6 p.m. for Cake Auction Night. The Muskie boys game will follow.

Durant edges Tipton: The Durant Wildcats were able to close out a 52-45 victory in River Valley Conference South Division play over the Tipton Tigers at Tipton Middle School.

The Wildcats (6-13, 4-13 RVC) won the first meeting of the season, 51-33, back on Jan. 4, at Durant. Before that, Tipton (2-16, 2-14) had won seven of the previous nine meetings.

Durant's regular season comes to an end on Thursday at home with a game against Cal-Wheatland.

West Liberty takes out West Branch: Behind 18 points from Macy Daufeldt and Sailor Hall, the Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty Comets beat River Valley Conference South Division opponent West Branch, 53-34, at West Liberty High School.

With a 52-38 win in the first meeting of the season on Jan. 4, West Liberty (16-4, 14-3 RVC) swept the season series against West Branch (13-6, 11-5). Prior to this season, the Bears had won 25 of the last 27 games between the sides dating back to the 2005-06 season.

Wildcats can't match Lions: Freshman Frannie Sosa acme off the Columbus Wildcat bench to lead the team in scoring with 10 points, but it wasn't nearly enough, as the Lone Tree Lions took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest by a 53-35 final at Lone Tree High School.

Lone Tree (6-14, 4-11 SEISC) has taken the last seven meetings against Columbus (3-16, 2-13) dating back to Jan. 2018. In the most recent match-up, the Wildcats managed to stay within single digits through most of the first three periods, but Lone Tree took the fourth quarter by a 19-11 margin.

Columbus is home on Thursday for Winfield-Mount Union before beginning the SEISC Shootout on Friday against Cardinal at Lone Tree.

WMU boxes L-M out for second in SEISC North: With the Mediapolis Bulldogs having clinched the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title, the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves and Louisa-Muscatine Falcons played it out for second-place, a game that ended in favor of the Wolves, 37-32, at Winfield-Mount Union High School.

Bradie Buffington led WMU (16-3, 13-2 SEISC) with a dozen points as the Falcons (13-4, 11-4) dropped the fourth straight contest against the Wolves.

L-M plays undefeated Class 2A No. 10 Mediapolis at home on Thursday before starting the SEISC Shootout on Friday, where the Falcons will be at home against Central Lee.

Mediapolis stays undefeated against Arrows: The Class 2A No. 10 Mediapolis Bulldogs remained unbeaten by defeating a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division foe in the Wapello Arrows, 69-37.

Lindsy Massner finished with 18 points to lead the Arrows as Wapello (9-10, 7-9 SEISC) tried to keep pace with the Bulldogs (18-0, 14-0), but fell short at Mediapolis High School.

The Arrows' regular season is finished, but the team will take part in the SEISC Shootout, which starts on Friday.

Bowling

Muskies split against Bett: While the Muscatine girls bowling team was able to come away with a 2509-2152 win in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual against Bettendorf, the boys team was beaten by the Bulldogs at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf.

The Bett boys defeated Muscatine, 2945-2732.

Both Muscatine team will be in action on Saturday for the Muscatine Invitational at the Rose Bowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.