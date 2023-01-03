PREP REPORT: Northrup leads L-M over West Liberty

LETTS — Ty Northrup scored 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Louisa-Muscatine High School boys basketball team edge West Liberty 71-70 in overtime in a non-conference game at L-M High School.

Louisa-Muscatine took an early 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but West Liberty stormed back to tie it at 62 by the end of regulation.

In its first game since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Falcons climbed back to .500 for the 2022-23 season. L-M (5-5) also had Dawson Downing go for 12 points and Xander Bieri 10.

Through 10 games, Northrup is averaging 23 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The junior's scoring average has him inside the top 10 in Class 2A.

West Liberty (2-6) was paced by Ty Jones’ 19 points. Jayce McHugh had 17 and Ryker Dengler added 15.

Historically, the Comets have won eight of the last 15 games between the sides dating back to the 2011-12 season.

Girls basketball

Wapello tops Columbus: The Wapello Arrows came out on top of a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game that got played at Columbus Community High School after the contest was postponed earlier in the season.

Wapello won by a 49-35 final over the home Wildcats.

Tatum Wolford scored a game-high 20 points for the Arrows (4-5, 4-3 SEISC North) while Jakayla Nelson added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Ariana Vergara led Columbus (4-6, 3-4) in scoring with 16 points to go with six rebounds.

Wapello took charge out of the gate with a 14-2 lead after one quarter of play. The Wildcats did out-score the Arrows by 10 in the fourth (17-7), but by then, Wapello had built a 42-18 advantage and went on to win its 11th straight in the series between the teams going back to the 2016-17 campaign.