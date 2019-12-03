{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 61, Highland 41: Hailey Sanders and Kylee Sanders scored 21 points apiece to lead L-M to the victory.

L-M outscored Highland 19-7 in the second quarter to build a 31-15 halftime lead.

Wapello 57, WACO 26: Eryka Dickey led four players in double figures with 14 points as Wapello cruised to a victory Tuesday.

Holly Massner added 12 points, while Lindsy Massner and Sammy Ewart scored 11 apiece for Wapello, which led 36-10 at the half.

Boys basketball

Highland 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42: Brock Jeambey scored a game-high 16 points, but L-M fell to Highland on Tuesday night.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments