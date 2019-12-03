Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 61, Highland 41: Hailey Sanders and Kylee Sanders scored 21 points apiece to lead L-M to the victory.
L-M outscored Highland 19-7 in the second quarter to build a 31-15 halftime lead.
Wapello 57, WACO 26: Eryka Dickey led four players in double figures with 14 points as Wapello cruised to a victory Tuesday.
Holly Massner added 12 points, while Lindsy Massner and Sammy Ewart scored 11 apiece for Wapello, which led 36-10 at the half.
Boys basketball
Highland 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42: Brock Jeambey scored a game-high 16 points, but L-M fell to Highland on Tuesday night.
