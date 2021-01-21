Slow start doesn't stop Muskie girls

CLINTON — The Muscatine Muskie girls basketball team caught fire over the final three quarters to extend its winning streak to four straight.
But at Yourd Gym at Clinton High School on Thursday night, it was slow going to start.
However, the Muskies turned a 5-2 deficit at the end of the first quarter to earn a 41-17 dominating win over Clinton.
In the first quarter, the teams combined to go 3-of-18 from the field.
“We started off pretty slow,” senior Zoey Long said. “We wanted to pick up our energy, especially on defense and let that lead to offense. It’s nice winning a few games in a row, our confidence is much higher now. We’re coming into every game thinking we can win.”
Muscatine certainly did that, at least after the first.
“I didn’t like our energy coming out, we did get off to a slow start,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “I like that we did circle the wagons a little bit, we picked up our defense. That changed the tempo. We just couldn’t get caught up playing (at Clinton’s) tempo, and our defense changed that for us.
Clinton committed five turnovers in the first, but the Muskies failed to take advantage.
However, the River Queens committed 18 turnovers over the final three periods, and Muscatine turned several into points at the other end.
“It was nice to create a little separation heading into halftime,” said Orvis. “At halftime, we talked about needing to take the first four minutes of the third and spread it out, and put it away. Thankfully, they did respond. We moved the ball a little better. … We put (Clinton) at a disadvantage and found a way to grind it out.
“Defensively, we picked up the pressure and got some deflections and steals,” Orvis said. “That created some opportunities for us.”
Long ended the game with seven points, but sat for all of the fourth as the Muskie bench put the game on ice.
Senior Madi Petersen led the Muskies in scoring with 12 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. All of Petersen’s points came in the middle two quarters, including going 3-for-3 with a 3-pointer in the second after an 0-for-3 start in the first.
Junior Grace Bode had the only Muskie hoop of the opening frame, which she scored on a layup while getting fouled, but the junior couldn’t connect on the free throw attempt.
Bode ended with four points, three assists and two rebounds for Muscatine (5-5, 4-4 MAC).
Clinton (0-10, 0-8) had six different players score, led by senior Michelle Powell and freshman Kanijah Angel, who each had four. As a team, the River Queens shot just 7-of-23 and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.
Senior Makenzie Cooley entered the game averaging a just under a dozen rebounds a game through the River Queens' first nine contests. She fouled out in the fourth with seven boards and one point.
Muscatine’s Orvis and Clinton head coach Cathy Marx were teammates while playing at the University of Iowa. Marx is in her second season at the helm of the River Queens, but thus far, Orvis has taken the first three of their head-to-head games.
“(Cathy’s) the right person to help that program,” Orvis said. “She’s great with the kids, and you can see, they’re very well-coached. It’s fun to see her, it’s weird to see on the sidelines, but at the same time, we both know once you toss the ball up and play hard for 32 minutes but then still be best friends off the court.”