Slow start doesn't stop Muskie girls

“It was nice to create a little separation heading into halftime,” said Orvis. “At halftime, we talked about needing to take the first four minutes of the third and spread it out, and put it away. Thankfully, they did respond. We moved the ball a little better. … We put (Clinton) at a disadvantage and found a way to grind it out.

“Defensively, we picked up the pressure and got some deflections and steals,” Orvis said. “That created some opportunities for us.”

Long ended the game with seven points, but sat for all of the fourth as the Muskie bench put the game on ice.

Senior Madi Petersen led the Muskies in scoring with 12 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. All of Petersen’s points came in the middle two quarters, including going 3-for-3 with a 3-pointer in the second after an 0-for-3 start in the first.

Junior Grace Bode had the only Muskie hoop of the opening frame, which she scored on a layup while getting fouled, but the junior couldn’t connect on the free throw attempt.

Bode ended with four points, three assists and two rebounds for Muscatine (5-5, 4-4 MAC).