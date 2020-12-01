Wilton pressure proves too much for Camanche

Camanche turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions in both the first and second quarters. It was able to run its offense effectively in the opening eight minutes; not so in the second period.

“The second quarter, settling in, was the fear of failure,” Indians head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Maybe, in our minds, they didn’t expect it to be there. … We’re a very young, inexperienced team. They’re scared to make a move, they like to be robots and told what to do.”

Caffrey, Kelsey Drake and Peyton Souhrada gave Camanche (0-1, 0-1) fits all evening long.

Held to just two points in the opening quarter by Camanche's box-and-one defense, Drake finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

“We ran our offense, we looked for some high-lows,” coach Souhrada said. “Kelsey got a lot of tips in there.”

It was complemented by 10 points apiece from Peyton Souhrada and Caffrey. The trio combined for 24 of Wilton’s 30 rebounds.

“It’s important to have options,” Caffrey said. “We’re better at layups than we are jump shots.”