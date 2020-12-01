Wilton pressure proves too much for Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Pressure was applied early. Pressure was applied late.
No matter the time on the clock, Wilton never let Camanche get comfortable Tuesday night.
The Beavers forced 23 turnovers and used a smooth transition game to gain a wire-to-wire River Valley Conference victory over the Indians 55-34 at Camanche High School to open the season.
“We’re getting better as we go,” Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. “Our press got better.”
After three straight seasons of winning at least 13 games — including 21 two years ago — the Beavers (1-0, 1-0 RVC) took a step backwards last year by claiming just seven victories.
With all five starters returning, it led to a desire to get better in the offseason and avenge a three-point loss to the Indians a season ago.
“We have a lot more shooters this year,” junior Ella Caffrey said.
With an in-your-face 2-2-1 press zone defense, the Beavers had little trouble converting buckets at the other end.
Wilton shut out the Indians 15-0 in the second quarter, breaking a 12-12 tie after one. Half of the scoring was running the offense, half was making uncontested layups.
“We got a little more patient, we settled in,” Souhrada said.
Camanche turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions in both the first and second quarters. It was able to run its offense effectively in the opening eight minutes; not so in the second period.
“The second quarter, settling in, was the fear of failure,” Indians head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Maybe, in our minds, they didn’t expect it to be there. … We’re a very young, inexperienced team. They’re scared to make a move, they like to be robots and told what to do.”
Caffrey, Kelsey Drake and Peyton Souhrada gave Camanche (0-1, 0-1) fits all evening long.
Held to just two points in the opening quarter by Camanche's box-and-one defense, Drake finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
“We ran our offense, we looked for some high-lows,” coach Souhrada said. “Kelsey got a lot of tips in there.”
It was complemented by 10 points apiece from Peyton Souhrada and Caffrey. The trio combined for 24 of Wilton’s 30 rebounds.
“It’s important to have options,” Caffrey said. “We’re better at layups than we are jump shots.”
The Indians crept to within 13 after a 3-pointer from Naomi Duke to end the third quarter, but a fast 9-0 run by Wilton increased its lead to 22 points.
Camanche had two players in double figures, Danika Dodson and Maddie Michels, who each scored 10 points on four made field goals.
“Our heart was there, our shots were a little hesitant,” Carbajal said.
