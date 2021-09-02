Beavers chalking up milestones, wins early in season

WILTON, Iowa — Just prior to the Wilton Beavers' matchup with River Valley South foe Regina Catholic, the newest rankings were released and the Beavers moved up a spot.
Thursday night, the Class 2A third-ranked Beavers proved why.
"Third is a good spot for us," senior Carly Puffer said. "(No. 1 Dike-New Hartford) was a tough match for us last year. That's the competition level we need to meet this season."
It took Wilton the three set minimum to cruise past the Regals, who manged just 29 points over the entirety of the game, losing 25-12, 25-10, 25-7.
"(The rankings) are something we're proud of, we've worked hard for that," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "We talk about it, we acknowledge it. But then we try and get back to what's important, and that's practice and time in the gym getting better."
Dike-New Hartford beat Wilton in the 2A state semifinals in 2020 en route to capturing a state title. Denver, who lost to DNH in the championship, is ranked second.
As the set scores would suggest, Wilton's relentless attack and stout defense seemed to grow stronger throughout the night, and Regina had little in the way of answers.
Fresh off setting the Wilton school assist record on Tuesday at the Wapello tournament, senior Ella Caffery dished out 33 helpers. She also had three kills, seven digs and four aces to lead the Beavers' serving attack.
"Our goal tonight was to come out, have fun, play our game and get it done," Caffery said. "We're better when we're loose, we like to go with the flow."
In total, the Beavers (9-0) went for a dozen aces against the Regals (3-3).
Kelsey Drake and senior Taylor Drayfahl each had four scoring serves.
Puffer, who earlier in the season recorded her 500th kill, went for 10 kills, a team-high nine digs and an ace.
Drake, a senior, had a game-high 13 kills.
"We get really excited for each other," Puffer said. "Each individual on this team is so excited for everyone else. I just love that energy, whether its on the floor or on the bench. I love the atmosphere. Sometimes you can be on a selfish team, but this is far, far, far from that."
And while Caffery and Puffer enjoyed their milestones, Drake is on the cusp of her own impressive career marks.
"I'm very fortunate to have kids that are reaching milestones and doing great things out there," said Grunder.
After the Regina win, Drake looks to be in great position to hit 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills this season. She's at 987 kills and 892 digs.
"Kelsey's been killing it," Puffer said. "It's awesome. I'm so proud of what we all have accomplished as team. None of us could have done it without each other. We had a really good flow tonight, it was awesome to see all the energy we brought.
Drake led the charge early, with eight of her kills coming in the first set.
Caffery then distributed more evenly among her teammates, as four Beavers finished with five or more kills, with Alexa Garvin and Olivia Oveson the others in addition to Drake and Puffer. Kiley Langley also chipped in three.
Caffery started the second set by scoring twice on drop shots and setting up one of Puffer's kills to get out to an early 3-1 lead as the Beavers ran away with the set and match.
Lilly Simpson led Regina in kills with seven. Setter Peyton Naeve had 10 assists for the Regals.
Wilton travels to Tipton next Thursday for its next test of the 2021 season.
"Having fun is makes us more focused. I feel like that was really on display tonight ... We're focused when its fun and we're all playing together and having a good time."
Wilton 25-25-25, Regina Catholic 12-10-7
Kills -- Wilton (Kelsey Drake 13, Carly Puffer 10, Alexa Garvin 6, Olivia Oveson 5); Regina (Lilly Simpson 7, Caitlyn Martin 4, Peyton Naeve 2). Assists -- Wilton (Ella Caffery 33); Regina (Naeve 10). Blocks -- Wilton (Puffer, Drake). Digs -- Wilton ( ; Regina (Alli Dillon 6, Avery Kies 5, Simpson 3, Naeve 3). Aces -- Wilton (Caffery 4, Drake 3, Taylor Drayfahl 3, Puffer, Garvin).