Beavers chalking up milestones, wins early in season

"Our goal tonight was to come out, have fun, play our game and get it done," Caffery said. "We're better when we're loose, we like to go with the flow."

In total, the Beavers (9-0) went for a dozen aces against the Regals (3-3).

Kelsey Drake and senior Taylor Drayfahl each had four scoring serves.

Puffer, who earlier in the season recorded her 500th kill, went for 10 kills, a team-high nine digs and an ace.

Drake, a senior, had a game-high 13 kills.

"We get really excited for each other," Puffer said. "Each individual on this team is so excited for everyone else. I just love that energy, whether its on the floor or on the bench. I love the atmosphere. Sometimes you can be on a selfish team, but this is far, far, far from that."

And while Caffery and Puffer enjoyed their milestones, Drake is on the cusp of her own impressive career marks.

"I'm very fortunate to have kids that are reaching milestones and doing great things out there," said Grunder.

After the Regina win, Drake looks to be in great position to hit 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills this season. She's at 987 kills and 892 digs.