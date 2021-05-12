Bieri's emergence propels L-M girls golf to team success

But in winning the SEISC North, the team did something no other L-M girls golf team has.

"We have banners hanging up in the gym, and there isn't even a girls golf banner," Gerst said. "There's a boys one, they've been pretty successful, but as far as the girls, we haven't really had much. This is a great start, I'm very pleased with how this season played out, especially not having a whole lot in the way of expectations.

"For it to happen the way it did, hopefully it will drum up more interest from younger kids to go out next year."

With the Falcons' district meet at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Wapello, Bieri looks to keep her positive momentum going.

That's the same course Bieri shot a nine-hole 49 to open the season, a score that stands as her nine-hole best.

Bieri has posted the low score for the Falcons in every meet this season.

For Bieri though, the momentum could last beyond this season.

"I'm excited for Madison," Truitt said. "She's a great role model already, even being a freshman, so she has several more years to help (this program)."