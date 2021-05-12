Bieri's emergence propels L-M girls golf to team success

Even with the 2020 spring golf season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisa-Muscatine girls golf team didn't quite know what to expect.
However, the Falcons knew they were ready to get back out on the course and give it their best shot.
What the Falcons weren't anticipating, however, is that a freshman would burst onto the scene and lead the team to an undefeated dual meet record against SEISC North foes and a third-place finish at the SEISC meet, which fields the North and South divisions.
That freshman, Madison Bieri, maintains a nine-hole average of 54.71 over seven rounds and an 18-hole average 102, both L-M team bests.
Bieri's efforts, in her first year of varsity competition, earn her the Muscatine Journal's Prep of the Week.
"It's been fun," Bieri said. "I don't think we've done this well in a while. As a freshman, it's meant a lot to me. There's no one in my grade that golfs besides me, so to win means a ton.
"(Winning all our SEISC North meets) was definitely exciting, it was something we've never experienced," senior Abbie Kinsley said.
"But it makes me want to get better scores and get higher up (on the leaderboard) and progress each year."
Bieri was named first team All-SEISC for her performance this season, which included shooting a 99 at the conference meet on Monday.
"She's a very good golfer," Kinsley said. "But she has a lot of time to grow from where she is now. I know that she'll only get better."
While still having the vast majority of her prep career ahead of her, Bieri already has spent a great deal of time in open, green spaces.
She started golfing around second grade, learning the game with brother Xander, who's a sophomore on the L-M boys golf team, and she also is actively involved with the L-M FFA. Bieri even has some cows on her father's farm.
Bieri also plays volleyball for the Falcons.
But representing her school puts a new spin on an old sport.
"It feels great to be able to play for my school instead of myself," Bieri said. "As well as my teammates and coaches.
"(After the conference meet), almost every single teacher said 'Good job' to me or wished me good luck before. Everyone pushes me to get better."
She was joined on the all-conference squad by Jersey Lessenger, who made the third team by golfing a 115 and Emilee Truitt as a honorable mention. Truitt shot a 118 at the SEISC meet, held at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park in Fort Madison.
"They just have a thirst for knowledge," Louisa-Muscatine golf coach Brennan Gerst said. "They want to learn, they're always there wanting to get better. There were some newcomers on the team, but I thought they gelled really well and just did their jobs every day."
But in winning the SEISC North, the team did something no other L-M girls golf team has.
"We have banners hanging up in the gym, and there isn't even a girls golf banner," Gerst said. "There's a boys one, they've been pretty successful, but as far as the girls, we haven't really had much. This is a great start, I'm very pleased with how this season played out, especially not having a whole lot in the way of expectations.
"For it to happen the way it did, hopefully it will drum up more interest from younger kids to go out next year."
With the Falcons' district meet at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Wapello, Bieri looks to keep her positive momentum going.
That's the same course Bieri shot a nine-hole 49 to open the season, a score that stands as her nine-hole best.
Bieri has posted the low score for the Falcons in every meet this season.
For Bieri though, the momentum could last beyond this season.
"I'm excited for Madison," Truitt said. "She's a great role model already, even being a freshman, so she has several more years to help (this program)."
"Especially since I've been keeping up with so many people (this season), I've had a lot of seniors come up to me and tell me that I could go really far," Bieri noted.
However, regardless of scores, Bieri has been open to feedback.
"I've relied on them a ton," she said. "Every practice, coach (Gerst) comes up to me and tells me if there's something to fix ... Or if a teammate comes up to (encourage) me, it makes me keep going.
"I was kind of scared at first coming into the season, because I know the (rest of the team), but I was scared I wasn't going to be good enough. But we've bonded over the course of the season, so it's gotten a lot easier."