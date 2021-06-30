Big hits early, solid pitching and defense earn Muskies win

Although the Muscatine High School softball team went scoreless in three of the first four innings Wednesday night, Bree Seaman made sure that one inning of runs was enough for the Muskies.

Class 5A top-ranked Muscatine grabbed an early 3-0 lead using a tried and true formula, then tacked on two more in the fifth to beat 3A No. 3 Williamsburg, 5-1, at Muscatine's Kent-Stein Field.

"One thing we've been trying to stress lately is that first inning, trying to hold them scoreless and try to get some runs to get on the board first, force the other team to play uphill" Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "I thought we did a good job of that tonight."

Leadoff hitter Rylie Moss singled up the middle to open the home half of the first, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Becca Haag. Avarie Eagle then homered to score the sophomore Haag and herself.

Haag scored again in the Muskies' two-run fifth. That came after Moss reached for the third time and scored on an RBI by Kaylynn Salyars.

"It feels good," Haag said. "We knew we had to come out on all cylinders. Our Davenport West games were canceled (Monday night), so we practiced hard and did the best we could.