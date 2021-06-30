Big hits early, solid pitching and defense earn Muskies win

Although the Muscatine High School softball team went scoreless in three of the first four innings Wednesday night, Bree Seaman made sure that one inning of runs was enough for the Muskies.
Class 5A top-ranked Muscatine grabbed an early 3-0 lead using a tried and true formula, then tacked on two more in the fifth to beat 3A No. 3 Williamsburg, 5-1, at Muscatine's Kent-Stein Field.
"One thing we've been trying to stress lately is that first inning, trying to hold them scoreless and try to get some runs to get on the board first, force the other team to play uphill" Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. "I thought we did a good job of that tonight."
Leadoff hitter Rylie Moss singled up the middle to open the home half of the first, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Becca Haag. Avarie Eagle then homered to score the sophomore Haag and herself.
Haag scored again in the Muskies' two-run fifth. That came after Moss reached for the third time and scored on an RBI by Kaylynn Salyars.
"It feels good," Haag said. "We knew we had to come out on all cylinders. Our Davenport West games were canceled (Monday night), so we practiced hard and did the best we could.
"I think we're playing really confidently. We all have each other's back."
An Aricka Ramser sacrifice scored Haag.
"Our whole order is tough, especially the top," said Hopkins. "The top of our order did what we wanted them to do. They scored some runs, Rylie got on and stole a base, Becca got a big hit and Avarie a big hit. That's good to see as a coach, that's something we hope we can do on a regular basis."
Moss, a University of Iowa softball commit, finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and a pair of runs scored and also prevented one with a laser of a throw to get a Raider baserunner out at the plate in the second.
Eagle’s RBI total now stands at 59. The senior entered Wednesday night’s game tied for the state lead (all classes).
"I love Avarie," Seaman said. "In the field, at bat, she's done it all, even helped pitch.
"All these games definitely help us as we're trying to get ready for (the postseason."
However, Williamsburg pitcher Carly Campbell would stymie the Muskie offense after that until the fifth, leaving the door open for the Raiders stay within striking distance.
But Muscatine (25-3) had an answer in Seaman.
"I have a lot of confidence in the defense," Seaman said. "I just try to make sure I make it easy on them, and I just do my job and they'll do theirs."
The junior Muskie pitcher went all seven innings, allowing six hits against no walks in the win.
Williamsburg (25-9) scored an unearned run late when Jenna Thurm scored after a misfire to first trying to get Megan Lambparek, but Seaman closed the door on an prospective comeback.
"That's a good team there," Hopkins said. "They're state-ranked, went to state last year, it's a good ball club. They're playing big, 5A ranked schools. We had to play hard. I expect to see (Williamsburg) at Fort Dodge (in the state tournament) again, for sure."
The Raiders sent six hitters to the plate in the final frame. It was the only innings in which Seaman allowed more than four to the plate.
"Bree isn't a strikeout pitcher," said Hopkins. "We know that, she knows that. She's a contact pitcher and our defense makes great plays behind her. That's our recipe right there and the kids did a great job executing that tonight."
Muscatine returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference play Thursday with a doubleheader at home against Central DeWitt that starts at 5 p.m.
Although Muscatine is ranked atop 5A, the Muskies, who are 9-3 in conference play, are still looking up at a couple teams in the MAC standings in Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf, who each split two games against the Muskies.