Big third inning in Game 1 spurs Muskie sweep of Central

The Blue Devils would pull within a run in the sixth, when Andrew Hutchcroft and Alex Jaros were driven in on a Nick Hartje double.

But Muscatine would answer with two in the bottom to extend the lead to three at 8-5.

Reed Ulses led off the Muscatine sixth with a double to left-center, and Yahn followed with his extra-base hit to score the senior Ulses.

In the fourth, the Muskies scored three times when Dalton Logel started a string of three straight Muskies that would reach and score. Logel was followed by Ulses and Yahn.

"Overall, we had some guys that did the job," Pippert said.

Diego Rangel would later ground out, but would be credited with an RBI in driving in Yahn.

Rangel scored in the third inning as well. There, he reached on an error and crossed the plate on a base hit by Josh Dieckman.

Dieckman, who ended the game on the mound, scored Muscatine's first run of Game 2, that came in the second when he singled and would later be driven in by Miles Melendez.

Shortly thereafter, Dawson Toborg would work around the bases following a walk to score on a Central wild pitch.