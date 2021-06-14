Big third inning in Game 1 spurs Muskie sweep of Central

Trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Muscatine baseball team exploded for 10 runs behind three extra-base hits to put Game 1 of the Muskies’ doubleheader against Davenport Central out of reach.
The Blue Devils didn’t do themselves any favors, recording three errors in the bottom of the third and four overall as Muscatine came away an 11-4 winner in the early game of Monday’s doubleheader at Tom Bruner Field.
All four Central runs came in the opening frame, but the Muskies were able to recover.
"We have to play better," said Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert. "We dug ourselves a four-run hole, but kudos to the kids for digging themselves out of it."
With two outs and Reed Ulses aboard for the Muskies in the third, the junior Custis reached on an error to start a string of 10 straight hitters to reach base safely for Muscatine.
The Muskies (10-6, 4-3 MAC) would send 14 batters to the plate in that half inning, and nine of the 10 consecutive that reached ended up scoring.
“We really played that third inning well,” said Custis. “We did what we’ve been working on, hitting the ball hard the other way … make them make outs and not get ourselves out. We really did all those things well in the third.
“Those are the things that lead to big innings and lead to us winning games.”
A Dieckman double scored two after Custis reached and Diego Rangel drew a walk.
Central (6-7, 0-5 MAC) allowed a pair of runs to score on errors before Custis tripled in his second trip to the plate in the inning.
Ulses also delivered an RBI double in the third to start a string of three Muskies in a row drive in runs, with Noah Yahn and Custis to follow.
After the opening frame, Muskie pitcher Dawson Toborg settled down to allow three hits after giving up that many in the first inning alone as Central took the early lead.
Andrew Hutchcroft led off the game with a line drive base hit through the left side of the Muscatine defense.
After Toborg induced a ground ball and shallow fly ball to right for outs, Cade Amato and Nick Hartje delivered runs as Amato doubled and Hartje singled.
The Muskies got a little sloppy in the field and allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate.
“We came out a little flat, not the way we wanted to,” Custis said. “But we took a second, caught our breathe, relaxed and stuck to our game plan”
Central’s scoring ended there, however, and Muscatine committed one more error the rest of the way but made up for it by turning a double play to get the first two outs of the inning and escape with no damage.
Muscatine turns around and plays again Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 7 p.m.
“In all sports, you’re going to get punched,” Custis said. “We got punched in the first inning, it took us a second to get back on our feet, but we definitely did and we punched back hard. … We’re getting a little more relaxed.
“It helps a lot when our pitchers throw strikes, and they’ve been throwing a lot of strikes recently. It helps the game move along.”
Yahn leads Muskies to Game 2 wins
Senior Noah Yahn went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored while also reaching in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch.
Yahn also started on the mound for Muscatine (11-6, 5-3 MAC) in the 8-6 Game 2 final and worked four innings, giving up six hits.
"Getting the win is good, getting the sweep is good," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "But we still have to play better. It's good to learn lessons in wins.
"In year's past, we might have completely unraveled in games like this, so at least we have the fortitude to minimize that a little bit. We're going to keep pushing, keep learning, keep getting better and play a little looser."
Central (6-7, 0-6 MAC) scored three runs with Yahn on the mound, but only one went as an earned run.
The Blue Devils would pull within a run in the sixth, when Andrew Hutchcroft and Alex Jaros were driven in on a Nick Hartje double.
But Muscatine would answer with two in the bottom to extend the lead to three at 8-5.
Reed Ulses led off the Muscatine sixth with a double to left-center, and Yahn followed with his extra-base hit to score the senior Ulses.
In the fourth, the Muskies scored three times when Dalton Logel started a string of three straight Muskies that would reach and score. Logel was followed by Ulses and Yahn.
"Overall, we had some guys that did the job," Pippert said.
Diego Rangel would later ground out, but would be credited with an RBI in driving in Yahn.
Rangel scored in the third inning as well. There, he reached on an error and crossed the plate on a base hit by Josh Dieckman.
Dieckman, who ended the game on the mound, scored Muscatine's first run of Game 2, that came in the second when he singled and would later be driven in by Miles Melendez.
Shortly thereafter, Dawson Toborg would work around the bases following a walk to score on a Central wild pitch.
"They scored, we answered back," Pippert said. "There was some good stuff, but I'd like to be a little more comfortable on the bench. We just have to play with a lead a little better. We talked to the kids, it's kind of like a victory offense (in football), when you're up by that much, you just make sure you don't fumble the snap and take a knee.