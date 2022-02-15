L-M bowlers back to state; Muskies and Wildcats both qualify individuals

The Louisa-Muscatine High School boys and girls bowling teams are heading back at the Class 1A state tournament.

The girls team will seek its sixth straight state championship, while the boys will try and earn back-to-back titles.

Louisa-Muscatine took the boys competition during the Class 1A state-qualifying tournament at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine on Tuesday by scoring a 3199 across 15 Baker games while the girls team bowled a 2853. The Durant boys took second with a 2951 while the girls took third (2231).

“We had a battle with Durant all day,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Al Jordan said. “But, even though we didn’t have any real big games, we never had any bad games We just plugging along. And the girls team started out strong and never let up.”

“The day went really well,” Falcon senior Zach Robertson said. “Through the whole day, we bowled as a team. … We did have some games we could have done better, but overall, we did really well.

“I’m hoping we can secure both (team titles) in the same day. Hopefully (with the new rules), it won’t seem like much of a change.”

Robertson also qualified for the individual tournament by placing third with a 667.

The Rose Bowl also hosted the Class 3A state-qualifier, where Muscatine finished third on the girls side — just one spot out of qualifying for state — with a score of 2783 while the boys took fourth (2922).

In 3A, the top two teams move on, meaning the Bettendorf and Davenport Central boys will head to state. The Bulldogs won with a 3150 while the Blue Devils were the runner-up at 2997.

Linn-Mar’s girls team took the top spot in 3A (2908) while Davenport Central (2857) ended up in second.

Both Muscatine and Durant will be sending individuals, however.

Arianna Aguilar, who placed second with a score of 652, and sixth-place finisher Gemma Evans (627) will be representing the Muskie girls team while boys runner-up Alex Recker (725) and Derrick Lewandowski, who placed seventh with a 656, also qualified, as well as fourth-place finisher Erick Ford (685).

"We are a pretty young team," Evans said. "We will miss our seniors, but I think this season sets up for for success in the years to come. There will be some tough competition (at state), but I just want to go there and have fun and try my best."

Durant senior Kayden Johnson will also be making the trip to Waterloo after his runner-up effort in 1A (688). He’ll be joined by classmate Ethan Schlapkohl (632). The Wildcats also qualified sophomore runner-up Brooklyn Schlapkohl (595) on the girls side.

Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger was the top individual in the girls competition with a 678. L-M's Molly Bramble (581) and Kamryn Taylor (579) also qualified by taking third and fourth, respectively.

Even while making it to state has become the norm for L-M, this year will have a new feel to it, as the 2021-22 season will be the first of its kind as the state switches to a 15-game Baker tournament to determine the team champion while holding the individual tournament separately.

“We played well as a team,” L-M senior Levi Staley said. “When someone needed help, we really stepped up and did that. The 15 Baker games, it’s a lot better than in the past (which combined individual series with five Baker games). This will really show who the best team is.”

Although the girls are going for state title No. 6, it's all new Taylor, a freshman.

"It’s my first year, but I think it’s a really good team,” Taylor said. “We all get along really well and I’m excited for state. … But I think it shows how hard we work at it.”

But for Lessenger, who will be making her third trip, it's about getting both boys and girls teams back to the top, just as the Falcons did last season.

“This team is close because a lot of us have grown up together playing,” the junior said. “We depend on each other, everyone supports everyone.

“This year, we had a motto for (both boys and girls teams) that is ‘One team, same dream.’”

