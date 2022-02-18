L-M bowlers not shying away from expectations ahead of state

It won’t be hard for the Louisa-Muscatine High School boys and girls bowling teams to keep an eye on one another at the Class 1A state co-ed bowling tournament.

The season’s final tournament kicks off Monday in Waterloo, with the 1A boys and girls tournament at 9 a.m. at Cadillac Lanes. Meanwhile, the 3A individual tournament will be taking place at Maple Lanes across town, where several Muscatine Muskie bowlers will compete.

The L-M Falcons and Durant Wildcats also qualified bowlers for the 1A individual tournament. That will be held at Maple Lanes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Muskies qualified three boys and two girls.

Three freshmen will represent the Muscatine boys team in Alex Recker, Erick Ford and Derrick Lewandowski. Recker was runner-up at the state-qualifying meet at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine on Tuesday, bowling a three-game series of 725. Ford was fourth (685) while Lewandowski took seventh (656), finished just one pin ahead of Dowling Catholic’s John Kroll, who received the last individual qualifying spot from the Muscatine region.

Arianna Aguilar and Genna Evans go for the girls. Aguilar, a junior, posted 3A’s sixth-best individual qualifying score with a 652, while Evans will go after bowling a 627, slotting six spots behind Aguilar.

Kayden Johnson leads the individuals from the Durant boys competing in the 1A individual tournament. The senior took second at the state-qualifying meet with a score of 688. Classmate Ethan Schlapkohl (632) also qualified by taking fourth on Tuesday. And after bowling a 595 to advance, sophomore Brooklyn Schlapkohl will go for the Wildcat girls.

Predictably, head coach Al Jordan will send a healthy L-M contingency to the individual tournament. The girls team made up three of the four spots from the state-qualifying meet.

Junior Jersey Lessenger bowled 608 at state-qualifying, ranking just inside the top-10 best 1A scores. She's joined by a pair of freshmen — Molly Bramble, who posted a qualifying score of 581, and Kamryn Taylor (579).

The boys team will send senior Zach Robertson, who took third-place at state-qualifying with a 667.

In the team competitions, the Falcon girls will occupy Lane 16 while the boys will be bowling in Lane 21. With four open lanes between them, it creates an ideal situation for the Falcons, as both teams have been steadfast in approaching the season as one united team looking to bring home two trophies.

Trophies have become the norm for Louisa-Muscatine.

The girls team has enjoyed unprecedented success in winning six straight 1A state titles in a row; while the boys team, after producing several top individual finishes, won its first team prize to end the 2020-21 campaign.

"We're pretty confident going into state," sophomore Maison Gerdts said. "We did well at qualifying. ... It makes it better having (both boys and girls teams going) because that makes it a shared experience for all of us."

With changes made to the tournament’s format, opting this year to go with 15 Baker games plus a bracket-style tournament for the team competition and a separate three-game individual series to decide individual champions, the team went into this season with a bit of a different approach.

"We've been good as a Baker team this season," said junior Keaten Bieri. "As long as we pick up spares and nobody gets down on themselves, we should be good."

While past tournaments have been conducive to putting each team’s top individuals in a position to carry a team, the Falcons feel like this season highlights the team’s overall depth. Thus, L-M has spent the season pulling itself up from the bottom instead of the top-down as in years past.

"We've really just been trying just to stay calm," senior Lily Fisher said. "We're trying to go for the repeats. This year, it will be based on more of a team performance rather than relying on individuals. I think that will help. We've all grown since last season.

"Both (boys and girls teams) want to get back to the top."

Based on qualifying scores, the L-M boys enter with the best score at 3199. The next-best would be the 3108 bowled by Council Bluffs-St. Albert. The Falcon girls enter state with the second-best qualifying score (2853), behind Camanche’s 2977.

"It feels good to be going back," Bieri said. "This was our goal all along. We put in the work throughout the year and were able to get it done at substate.

"We're all cheering for each other and want the best for everyone on the team."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.