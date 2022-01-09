L-M boys bowling crushes competition, girls take third

It was the depth of the Louisa-Muscatine High School bowling teams that propelled the boys to their first Class 1A state championship last winter. It was also clearly evident for a girls team that won its fifth straight state title last season.
A change in format did not deter its boys team Saturday from having similar success.
L-M compiled a 3,461 total at Muscatine's Rose Bowl to capture its home invitational. The girls team, though, took third at 2,754.
The typical two-game individual series was scrapped from Saturday's competition. Teams did a 15 game "Bakerthon."
The format will the similar to that of the state tournament this season, since an individual state tournament will be held separately.
"This was the first time we've done this style this season, like it will be at state this year," Louisa-Muscatine senior Zach Robertson said. "It helped that everybody was involved, we all worked as a team and gave each other feedback."
"Whenever someone got down, we'd go over to them and help them out, do whatever we needed to to get the team all on the same page," senior Levi Staley added. "People might think it's more of an individual sport, but it's not. Your teammates might see something differently than you and move you over a step or two. We know exactly what each other is doing."
Camanche won the girls crown with a 2,874 title and Vinton-Shellsburgh was runner-up with 2,754.
Durant's boys team took fifth (2998) while the Wildcat girls finished 13th (1830) among the 15 team present.
On the boys side, the Falcons beat Pleasant Valley's 3,194 and Davenport Central's 3,056. With an average game score of 230.73, the Louisa-Muscatine boys proved better per game by a near-17 pin margin.
"To average that over 15 Baker games is phenomenal," Louisa-Muscatine head bowling coach Al Jordan said.
In Games 3 and 9, the Falcons recorded scores over 275.
Though denied first, the girls left the competition encouraged.
"I think we've stepped up our game," said senior Lily Fischer, who returns after placing in the top 10 at state a season ago. "But this was kind of eye-opening as to what the rest of the season is going to look like with more Baker games. We're getting better at controlling our nerves and getting more consistent."
The girls bowled games of 200 or better in three games, with two of those coming consecutively in the sixth and seventh contests. The team was without freshman Molly Bramble.
"I think we have a long ways to go," junior Jersey Lessenger said. "It's great to be a part of a success team like this where it seems like we're all family."
Louisa-Muscatine is at the lanes again on Friday against West Burlington at the King Pins Bowling Center in West Burlington. Durant's teams will be at Plaza Bowl in Clinton for the River Kings and Queens Invitational.
"We have a lot of bowling tournaments coming up," Jordan said. "I'm very proud of our girls team, even with missing a varsity player, it's a pretty young team only one senior. They're growing, learning and getting better.
"For the boys, that's about the best display of bowling I've seen. I have high expectations for both teams again this season. You have to thank the ones that came before, but this team won't be satisfied unless they're very successful."