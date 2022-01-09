L-M boys bowling crushes competition, girls take third

It was the depth of the Louisa-Muscatine High School bowling teams that propelled the boys to their first Class 1A state championship last winter. It was also clearly evident for a girls team that won its fifth straight state title last season.

A change in format did not deter its boys team Saturday from having similar success.

L-M compiled a 3,461 total at Muscatine's Rose Bowl to capture its home invitational. The girls team, though, took third at 2,754.

The typical two-game individual series was scrapped from Saturday's competition. Teams did a 15 game "Bakerthon."

The format will the similar to that of the state tournament this season, since an individual state tournament will be held separately.

"This was the first time we've done this style this season, like it will be at state this year," Louisa-Muscatine senior Zach Robertson said. "It helped that everybody was involved, we all worked as a team and gave each other feedback."