L-M boys take first, girls second at newly named Al Jordan Invitational

The Louisa-Muscatine High School boys and girls bowling teams have hosted an annual bowling tournament for years.

But this year, it got a new name.

It is now the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.

One thing that did stay the same, though, was that the L-M boys and girls were among the top individuals and teams at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine on Saturday.

The boys' squad won one team title under Jordan in 2021 and took the team title with a winning score of 3177. Camanche was runner-up at 3134 and North Scott (3081) was third.

Durant was in attendance as well. The Wildcat boys' team finished with a score of 2885, which put them eighth among 16 teams.

The L-M girls took second with a score of 2988 and were edged out of the top spot by Camache's score of 3121. Central DeWitt (2831) was third. Durant took 14th with a score of 2007.

"The boys started a little rough, but they turned it around and kept the momentum going," said first-year head coach Brandon Lessenger.

However, the L-M girls placed two in the top five individually in Kamryn Taylor, who bowled a 468 two-game series, and Jersey Lessenger, who took third with a 463 series.

"I think we're getting better as a team," said Jersey Lessenger.

Altogether, the tournament consisted of two indivudal games, and five Baker games where all five of a team's bowlers play for one combined score.

"All of our girls are getting along really well," Taylor said. "Having a team backing you up always makes it better."

Taylor, a sophomore, maintained an average game score of 204 entering Saturday's event, which led Class 1A this winter, while Jersey Lessenger's 200.17-pin average ranked third.

En route to winning, the boys relied much more on their depth, as Wyatt Skidmore was the only individual place-winner. The freshman took fifth with a 463 two-game series.

"It was kind of nice not having to rely on individuals today," said senior Dalton Cromer. "It was very much a team effort more than anything."

The top individual scores from each side both went to bowlers from Vinton-Shellsburg. Van Lessig (502) had the top boys score, while the girls' top series went to Kylee Kirchner (491).

Jordan was a part of the L-M programs for more than a decade before bowling became a state-sanctioned sport in 2010, and both boys and girls teams had tremendous success under him as head coach.

Though to Jordan, it's always been about the kids on the team.

"You can give out all the awards you want, but nobody would be here today if it weren't for the kids," he said. "As coaches, if we don't have the athletes, we don't have anything."

While the keys to the program have been turned over to Brandon Lessenger, the program's expectations have remained strong after the girls team rattled off a remarkable sixth straight 1A state title last winter, and Jordan decided to retire. Even in retirement, he's as active in the L-M athletic department as anyone.

Regarding the naming of the tournament, Jordan learned about the tournament being renamed after him when he arrived.

"I was shocked. It was humbling," said Jordan. "I know this tournament has my name on it now, but trust me, there were a lot more people involved in building this program than me. I had so much help.

"The game has mostly stayed the same, but it went from being under a federation to state-sanctioned. So much has changed, yet it's the same. It's still bowling and great atmosphere."

For both teams, getting back to the state tournament remains the goal.

"I don't think we're at our full potential yet," senior Keaten Bieri said of the boys team. "We've all bowled good games individually. We haven't all come together yet. Once that happens, we'll be good."

Bieri's season average of 236.67 ranked as the second-best in 1A entering Saturday, while teammate Allen Stauffer, who has a 300 game under his belt this season, ranked as 1A's third-best average score at 232.5.

"Our first tournament, we did really good," the senior Stauffer said. "But now, we're just trying to get back to that."

Though now in retirement, Jordan's impact on the program is still very active.

"I think he's done a lot for this program," Jersey Lessenger said. "It was sad (when he retired). I think this year we're doing it for him."

"He's always believed in us," said Taylor. "And because of that, it's almost been like, if he believes in us, we can believe in ourselves."