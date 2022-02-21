L-M girls bowling team wins sixth straight state title

WATERLOO — The Louisa-Muscatine High School girls bowling team’s dynasty rolls on.

Louisa-Muscatine won its sixth consecutive Class 1A state championship on Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

“It was a great day for us,” coach Al Jordan said. “I couldn’t be more proud of every single person on our team.”

Louisa-Muscatine’s state-qualifying boys team took second after making it to the championship against Shenandoah.

It was the first season under the state’s new format in which teams bowl 15 Baker games, with the top eight teams moving on to a bracket-style tournament. The individual tournament has a similar structure and is being conducted separately for the first time.

The Class 3A individual bowling tournament was held in Waterloo on Monday at Maple Lanes.

Muscatine freshman Erick Ford finished in the top eight in the preliminary round to qualify for the bracket tournament. He was defeated in the first round by Iowa City West’s Stirlen Roberson by a 252-242 score. Robertson ended up taking third.

Muscatine also had freshmen Alec Recker and Derrick Lewandowski qualify for the boys team, but Ford was the only Muskie to advance to bracket play.

The MHS girls team had two representatives in senior Arianna Aguilar and sophomore Genna Evans, though neither moved past the prelims.

The 1A individual tournament is Tuesday at Maple Lanes. Louisa-Muscatine’s Jersey Lessenger, Kamryn Taylor and Molly Bramble will compete on the girls side, while Zach Robertson will go for the L-M boys. Durant’s Kayden Johnson and Ethan Schlapkohl will also be competing in the boys individual tournament, as will Brooke Schlapkohl for the Durant girls.

The Falcon girls had the third-best preliminary round with a score of 2767. That placed L-M behind Clarinda’s 2841 and Camanche (2837).

But in the best-of-five bracket tournament, the girls squad swept Clarinda in the championship round by bowling games of 205, 185 and 178 to Clarinda’s 159, 162 and 160.

It took the girls five games to get past Camanche in the semifinals, however. Down two games to one, L-M took the fourth game by the narrowest of margins, 203-202, to force a decisive fifth game, which ended 236-204 in favor of the eventual champs.

On the boys side, Louisa-Muscatine went to a fifth game in the championship, but that game went to Shenandoah, 181-175. Before that, Shenandoah won a pivotal Game 3 (204-203) to take a 2-1 advantage.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of state tournaments, and this one had the most energy and excitement of any of them,” Jordan said. “I hope the state keeps this format because it really brought out the best in everybody.”

