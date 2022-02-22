L-M's Lessenger scores top 8 individual finish at state

WATERLOO — Of the seven area bowlers competing at the Class 1A individual tournament, only Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger would advance to the new bracket-style tournament.

Lessenger bowled a 584 three-game series to place sixth in the preliminary round. The individual tournament was done as part of the team tournament in seasons past, but the state made format changes to both.

The L-M junior went head-to-head against Tripoli's Lauren Funk, a senior who bowled the third-best score (630) in the prelims.

The Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team won a sixth consecutive 1A state championship while boys team was runner-up to Shenandoah after winning the title last season.

Funk beat Lessenger 247-204 but would be defeated in the next round by eventual runner-up Chiara Thompson of Forest City.

Camanche sophomore Kennady Bigwood was the champion. She beat Thompson for the title, 191-181.

Before the title round, Bigwood had the top preliminary score with a 666 and secured her spot atop the field. She scored 215 and 204 in the first and second rounds of bracket play. Her closest match came in the first round against Forest City's Kali Johnson, where Bigwood won by a slim 215-213 margin.

Adam Denny from St. Albert was the boys champion. He bowled games of 279, 221 and 270 in the bracket tournament en route to the title.

Durant had two competitors in seniors Kayden Johnson and Ethan Schlapkohl. Louisa-Muscatine senior Zach Robertson also competed.

Besides Lessenger, L-M had two freshmen qualify for the individual tournament in Molly Bramble and Kamryn Taylor. Durant sophomore Brooklyn Schlapkohl was also among the competitors.

