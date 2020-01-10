BETTENDORF — The Muscatine girls basketball team dropped to 6-6 overall on the year and 3-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a 42-33 loss Friday night to the Bulldogs.
Junior Ashley Fountain led the host Bulldogs offensively, scoring 15 in their winning effort.
Junior Madi Petersen led the way for the Muskies, scoring 16 points.
The Muskies took a 16-14 lead into halftime, but Bettendorf won the second half 28-17 to close out the game.
"I thought we came out and got off to a pretty good start," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "I was really pleased with our interior play on offense, Madi Petersen played very well on both sides of the ball and (junior) Avarie Eagle played well.
"We had some critical turnovers at the wrong time. It was a tight game, (but) second half execution and taking care of the ball, (Bettendorf) just did a better job of that than we did."
Bettendorf keyed on Muskie junior Zoey Long, who went into the game averaging 15 points per contest this season, holding her to just five points.
Senior Emily Woepking added four points as one of the four other Muskies to register points in the game.
"We need our inside-out game as a part of what we're trying to do," said Orvis. "We get that spacing in places and a threat on the inside is only going to make things easier for our guards ... it's nice to see that (balance) come along, but we just need to take better care of the basketball."
