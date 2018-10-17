In just a few short months of coaching Karson Cantrell in football this fall, one thing that has stood out to first-year coach Eric Gabe about the Louisa-Muscatine senior is his leadership.
The coaching staff on the Mount Mercy University baseball team felt that leadership trait could transfer over to the next level, and on Wednesday, Cantrell announced his commitment to the program.
“I feel like I can bring a lot to their program, and they see a lot of leadership potential in me,” Cantrell said. “And I’m really excited that they have a (junior varsity) team because as a freshman, I may or may not get a lot of playing time, but in that JV slot, I could really show them what I can do.”
In addition to having the opportunity to play baseball in college, Cantrell highlighted the team’s facilities and academics as reasons for his decision.
“I just felt like it was a great fit, and they really have a good nursing program, which is what I want to further my education in,” Cantrell said. “… The campus is phenomenal, really beautiful. They were telling me about their new facility that’s being built for their baseball program and lifting and stuff like that, and that’s a really big thing I’m looking forward to.
“I’m in the weight room every day at our school … and they have their own lifting coach just for their baseball team. It’s going to be really exciting that I can get a one-on-one connection with the lifting coach and become bigger and stronger.”
Cantrell, who is a four-sport athlete, will play his final football game with the Falcons (3-5, 1-3) this Friday at Mount Vernon. While this season hasn’t gone exactly as planned, Gabe noted that Cantrell has set a positive a leadership example for his teammates.
“Karson is just one of those guys as a senior that always wants to get more out of himself and out of his teammates, and was really trying to hold people accountable,” Gabe said. “Just coming in, he was one of those guys that believed in what we were trying to accomplish and tried to provide a lot of leadership and accountability.”
Added Cantrell, “With football this year, we didn’t do really as well as we hoped, but I would say teams recognized us for who we were. We’re probably the smallest 2A school in Iowa, but when you played us, you felt it. You felt it after the game because we weren’t a team that got pushed around.”
While basketball is on deck and track and field is in the hole, Karson already has one eye toward his final high school baseball season and playing for his dad, Casey Cantrell, one last time. As a catcher, Karson batted .418 with a team-best 16 RBIs this past summer. He’s a career .382 hitter and has 36 RBIs in high school.
He’s looking forward to bouncing back after a 9-18-1 finish last season.
“We have a lot of people who played big roles last year and they want to get better,” Karson said. “We’re doing pitchers and catchers already and practicing. I see a lot more determination out of the people that I didn’t see from last year.”
After that, it’s on to continue a family tradition.
“As a parent, I’m very excited,” Casey said of Karson's commitment. “I played ball at Western Illinois. (Karson’s) older brother played at William Penn, and then he’s carrying on a tradition of going to Mount Mercy to play baseball, so very excited.”