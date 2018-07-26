DES MOINES – Collin McCrabb was at a loss for words.
Sure, the Wilton baseball team got over the hump and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2005. But the Beavers had aspirations of turning a state appearance into a state title, and those dreams were crushed Thursday evening at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Wilton only gave up two runs in its previous four postseason games but was blitzed for 13 runs in a shocking 13-0 five-inning loss to Centerville in Thursday’s semifinal matchup. The Beavers' season came to an abrupt end with a 26-6 record.
"We made our original goal of making the state tournament, which is awesome," McCrabb said. "We hadn't done it in 13 years. It's good for the program and good for the school.
"It just sucks it had to end like this."
Wilton made its way to this point on the strength of its pitching and fielding. The Beavers entered Thursday with a .970 fielding percentage, which ranked first among Class 2A state qualifiers and second in the 32-team field, and a 1.19 earned run average, which also ranked first in 2A and second in the 32-team field.
But their greatest strengths betrayed them against the Big Reds. Wilton committed four errors, although it could have been stuck with three or four more in the official score book, and allowed 13 runs in the first three innings in what turned out to be a nightmare in Des Moines.
"When it rains it pours, and it poured today," Souhrada said. "Pitching and defense is our strong suit and they hit everything we threw and we didn't make a lot of plays in the field."
The game started like a lot have for Wilton this year, with Jared Townsend striking out the first batter. But the second batter got on after a wild pitch on a third strike and things snowballed from there.
"They hit the ball," Townsend said. "I thought I had pretty good control today. They were hitting it, you have to give it to them."
The runner advanced to third on an error, and Townsend walked Centerville's McCain Oden to put runners on the corners. Centerville converted three consecutive hits to take a 3-0 lead in a blink of an eye.
An error moved a Centerville (26-7) runner to third who scored on a sacrifice fly moments later. But things spiraled out of control for the Beavers in the second inning.
Centerville's leadoff hitter reached on an error in the second and moved to third on a throwing error. Townsend walked the next batter, and then Centerville's Daniel Hargrave drilled a two-RBI single to give the Big Reds a 7-0 lead. Hargrave went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the game. Centerville scored three more runs in the inning, and added three more in the third to take a 13-0 lead.
"That was something crazy," Hargrave said. "It's crazy, but at the same time I know everybody on our team can do that."
Of course, the Wilton offense did nothing to help its cause.
The Beavers had three hits, but none of them came with a runner on base. That's something McCrabb said has to get better if Wilton hopes to take the next step next season. Wilton returns eight starters, all of them juniors, off one of the most successful teams in school history.
"We need to have more timely hits when we have runners on base," McCrabb said. "We're going to come back stronger than we were this year. We're going to be fine."
Certainly, the way the Beavers' season ended Thursday will be a source of motivation heading into next year. Wilton prided itself on its ability to bounce back from a bad play during games.
That didn't happen Thursday against Centerville, but that doesn't mean there won't be more chances in the future.
"We've always tried to pick each other up and I feel like today it was tough," Townsend said. "We didn't want that to happen, but that's just how things turned out today."