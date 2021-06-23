Coil sparks Columbus' resurgence

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Katie Coil was apprehensive about the idea of relying on an eighth-grader to be a key contributor on the Columbus softball team.
Good thing she knows the eighth-grader in question pretty well.
Through 22 games this summer, Lily Coil is leading her mother's team in most offensive categories and has been the team's best pitcher.
"Coming into the season, I felt pretty positive about the senior leadership we had coming back," Katie said. "I knew it might be a little bit of a struggle bringing up an eighth-grader that was my own kid."
Mother and daughter stayed active on the diamond through the COIVD-19 pandemic, even as the virus drastically cut school-affiliated and city league games. There were games aplenty through the Monsters travel ball team.
"(Lily) has proven herself in travel ball (and) with the (Columbus) team" Katie said. "Some of the (other players) say she's kind of the glue that holds us together, the piece that we've been missing.
"She's just kept her head up and everyone's embraced her. The team, as a whole, it seems like we're better connected. It's a family atmosphere."
Even though there were still some nerves at play when she stepped into the batter's box for the first time as a Wildcat, that experience helped get Lily ready for the varsity level.
"I was nervous (those first at-bats)," Lily said. "I was used to slower pitchers ... But knowing I have teammates I can talk to helps."
A full sports slate has also helped the eighth-grader grow as an athlete.
"My basketball coach (Casey Keltner) pushes us to points that make us better," Lily said. "It makes us better at all sports ... (and at) being able to adjust. It's also made me use my time more wisely, from waking up earlier so I can work out more to just making me more competitive all around."
Lily was welcomed with open arms on the softball team. As the senior class, in particular Emma Milder, has ushered in a united front as Columbus seeks to end the season on win streak.
"They're like two peas in a pod," Katie said. "When we would get after (Lily) about pitches, Emma would be like, 'Take it in stride, that's what coaches and parents do,' so she's gotten a lot of tips from Emma."
"It feels nice being accepted by the seniors and everyone else, you get used to it once we spent more time around (each other)," Lily said.
The Wildcats have done it before this season, with three different two-game win streaks and a three-gamer as well.
So far this season, Lily's .478 batting average is fifth best in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North, tied with all-state outfielder McKenna Hohenadel of Louisa-Muscatine.
For Columbus, Lily has posted team highs in singles (20), doubles (9) and triples (4). Her on-base percentage (.532) and slugging percentage (.725) also rank in the top five within the conference.
Lily also sports a 2.59 ERA, which is also a top-five mark in the SEISC North, to go with a 4-6 record in over 73 innings in the circle.
"It can be difficult at times (to coach my daughter)," said Katie, the fourth-year head coach. "I have my assistant do a lot of the 'Hey, we need to do this,' because sometimes she doesn't listen to mom, but overall it's been really good. I coached her in travel ball, so she's used to my coaching style.
"What mother-daughter combo doesn't have their moments? But it's been really positive this year."
Lily also is tied with Milder for the club lead in runs scored (24) and with seniors Michelle Diaz and Jobie Lekwa for the most runs batted in with 14.
It hasn't been completely smooth sailing this season, however, as it takes losses to break up those win streaks. Regardless, the on-field product is as good as its been in years for the Wildcats.
"It's a lot cleaner than in years past," Katie said. "All in all, our defense has gotten a lot better this year. It's the big turn the program has been hoping for."
The Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep of being a .500 team before a three-game losing skid, leaving them with a 9-14 record and 6-7 in SEISC play.
Especially against conference opponents, the team is hoping it can end on the plus side of .500 for the first time since 2015, when the program went 10-9 overall and 10-6 within the SEISC North.
And Columbus has taken steps to embrace the wins of the past, as well as other community-oriented events at games.
The Wildcats recognized the state-qualifying team of 1991 at a June 17 doubleheader against Mediapolis in which Columbus swept the Bulldogs 16-5, 9-5.
A Cancer Awareness Night was also tabbed for Tuesday night against Wapello to remember community members lost, but rain washed that one away until it will be made up on June 30.
The sense of community might do the younger Coil well in the future, as she has some promising career goals.
"I want to become a doctor," Lily said, "to be able to help people around the community."