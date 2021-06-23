Coil sparks Columbus' resurgence

"I was nervous (those first at-bats)," Lily said. "I was used to slower pitchers ... But knowing I have teammates I can talk to helps."

A full sports slate has also helped the eighth-grader grow as an athlete.

"My basketball coach (Casey Keltner) pushes us to points that make us better," Lily said. "It makes us better at all sports ... (and at) being able to adjust. It's also made me use my time more wisely, from waking up earlier so I can work out more to just making me more competitive all around."

Lily was welcomed with open arms on the softball team. As the senior class, in particular Emma Milder, has ushered in a united front as Columbus seeks to end the season on win streak.

"They're like two peas in a pod," Katie said. "When we would get after (Lily) about pitches, Emma would be like, 'Take it in stride, that's what coaches and parents do,' so she's gotten a lot of tips from Emma."

"It feels nice being accepted by the seniors and everyone else, you get used to it once we spent more time around (each other)," Lily said.

The Wildcats have done it before this season, with three different two-game win streaks and a three-gamer as well.