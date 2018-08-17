COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa − Numbers have never really been a concern for Scott Symmonds.
"We have about 28, 29 right now and expect to be closer to 30 when the season starts," the Columbus Community head football coach said. "That's what it's going to be for a couple of years. I have 12 freshmen playing and a big eighth-grade class. ... It's really not that much of a numbers game anyway as long as you have good athletes, and we have good athletes."
Only two of those athletes − Chance Colby and Jose Cerezo − are seniors, providing reason for optimism moving forward as the seven returning sophomores are now viewed as veterans along with five juniors. And like last season, several of the incoming freshmen can expect to see valuable playing time in their first year.
While the Wildcats graduated starting quarterback Abel Mena, leading wide receiver Tommy Pretz and leading tackler Nicolas Hernandez, they still return a strong core on both sides of the ball.
Colby, who was the team's fourth-leading rusher and second-leading receiver last season, will move over to quarterback.
Juniors Jaime Villegas, who is the only returning Wildcat who scored a touchdown last season, and the speedy Felix Solis are expected to lead the rushing attack. Cerezo will start at fullback.
At wide receiver, Columbus returns sophomores Will Schwab and Tucker Bright, who will turn around and start in the secondary as well.
Up front on offense and defense, the Wildcats welcome back a trio of juniors in Christian Espinoza, Arnold Lizarraga and Jorge Miranda, who Symmonds said all "tip the scale above 230 pounds" and have benefited from a revamped strength training program.
"We have a very good strength and conditioning program here, and it's run by strength and conditioning coach Jeff Gilmore," Symmonds said. "I would say when you look at improvement and strengths, we are physically stronger than we were a year ago.
"We're still fast, but we are physically stronger than we were a year ago, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how that pays off for us."
Defensively, Omar Nunez and Gauge Storm both return as linebackers.
"Omar Nunez is a real go-getter at linebacker, and then Chance's brother, Gauge Storm, is also a ballhawk, and so he will be a probable starter on defense as well," Symmonds said.
Adding some youth on the coaching staff as well, Tyler Kibbee joins the Wildcats as a first-year assistant from Mount Pleasant. Kibbee played high school football at Mason City and college football at Buena Vista.
"He's a great addition to the staff," Symmonds said of Kibbee. "He's replacing a long-time coach, Andy Milder, who is now taking over the wrestling program, so he had to step down from football. So I lost a veteran and gained some very youthful enthusiasm."
A goal every year under Symmonds has been to improve on the previous season's win total. The Wildcats won two games two years ago and three last season. Two of those wins last fall came in the final three games, adding some extra confidence among players.
"I think we kind of came in a lot more confident because a lot of our younger guys who were sophomores last year are juniors this year," Colby said. "I think they have a lot more confidence. Our sophomores are a pretty good class, they're pretty confident."
The Wildcats open the season Aug. 24 at Highland.
"When you consider the fact that I have two seniors and yet I still have 30 young men playing football, I think that speaks well for the kids here and their desire to keep the program going," Symmonds said. "I'm really happy with the fact that I do have 30 young men that are willing to make this kind of sacrifice.
"It's hot, it's miserable, they've got all that extra gear on, and they're willing to come out here and pay the price for it. I really respect that with these young guys."