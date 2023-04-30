DES MOINES — The Class 1A Columbus Community boys' track and field team earned a pair of medals at this past weekend's Drake Relays.

Columbus believes bigger things are on the horizon.

Led by a runner-up finish from Triston Miller in the 110-meter high hurdles and a sixth-place finish in the 400 relay, the Wildcats left Drake Stadium feeling very confident about what the month of May has in store for their program.

"This is huge boost," junior Kaden Amigon said after anchoring Columbus' 400 relay to a medal. "We were talking about earlier in the season we want to go and win that state title.

"This shows we can do it."

Jeff Hoback, Riley Kaalberg, Miller and Amigon comprised Columbus' relay team. The Wildcats ran 43.13 seconds and finished well above their No. 13 seed.

Amigon said there is a strong bond among the quartet, all instrumental in the Wildcats' 8-2 football season last fall.

“You should have seen the pillow fight these guys were having last night,” he said. “We never laughed harder in our lives. It is our connection as boys.”

Miller nearly medaled in the high jump with a ninth-place finish. Amigon ran 11.01 in the 100 preliminaries, third fastest among 1A competitors.

"This was a really good confidence booster for the rest of the season," Miller said.

Fusco medals in 400 hurdles: Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco ran a lifetime best of 1:03.94 to place fifth in the girls' 400 hurdles Saturday.

She did that running out of Lane 8.

“I’m actually really surprising myself,” Fusco said. “I was just hoping for 1:03 this year, but I thought it would be at state. Me hitting it this early, I’m improving at the right time. I need to set a new goal for myself.”

The University of Northern Iowa recruit admitted she was concerned with her position in Lane 8. In a meet last Thursday night, she practiced running the event in the far outside lane to get accustomed to it.

“I know the Lane 8 stagger is really far out,” she said. “I rather be in Lane 1 where I can see what I’m going after instead of not knowing what’s coming.

“I didn’t let it bother me. I ran my own race and I’m actually pretty proud of myself for not letting that get in my head.”

Fusco will chase a state championship in three weeks.

"I actually really needed that competition for me to hit my goal," Fusco said. "If I'm not going to PR at state, this would be the place to do it."