Comets carry confidence into state quarterfinal match against Mount Vernon

Freshmen Sophie Buysse and junior Rylee Goodale also received all-conference nods, landing on the South Division team. Buysse has proved to be an all-around asset for the Comets as she’s gone for almost 200 kills (on .249 efficiency) and over 320 digs, second on the team in both categories. Goodale, a junior, has chipped in over 200 digs and 28 ace serves.

“They’ve been pretty relaxed,” said Galvan. “It’a new experience for some of our kids, but they’ve played in some big games this season. Obviously, this is a little bigger stage, but everyone has gotten through those moments of nervousness, I think they’re capable of controlling that.

“Around the middle of the season, I told some of our freshmen, ‘We don’t consider you guys freshmen anymore.’ You’ve been a long time, going back to the past summer, so that’s not an excuse anymore. And they’ve had the confidence to move forward and keep progressing.”

McKinizie Akers, Ava Morrison and Maelyn Wainwright have all found niches on this season’s Comet squad that will surely be expanded on as their careers continue to grow.

“I don’t think any of us thought we’d be here at the beginning of the season,” said Akers.