Comets carry confidence into state quarterfinal match against Mount Vernon

WEST LIBERTY — The future is now for the West Liberty High School volleyball team.
Ahead of the fourth-ranked Comets’ quarterfinal game against Mount Vernon at the Class 3A state tournament — West Liberty’s second trip in three years —the team is confident everything is in place for a deep postseason run.
While West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan is sure to be consumed with game film on Mount Vernon, the Mustangs should be fresh in the Comets’ memory.
The teams played at the Westside Classic at Cedar Rapids Jefferson a little more than three weeks ago. Mount Vernon, ranked seventh, proved to be a tough out, although that ended in a two-set West Liberty win (25-23, 21-19). The sides are set to clash at the Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at noon.
“Playing a team twice is always harder,” said West Liberty outside hitter Macy Daufeldt. “They’ve seen what you can do, you’ve seen what they can do. You have to know your strengths and weaknesses, it can fluctuate when you see a team more than once.”
The Mustangs are back at state after taking second last season, losing to Osage in the state championship match. Mount Vernon has been to the state tournament 12 times since 2002, taking home state titles in three.
For the winning side, the reward is a date with either top seed Davenport Assumption (34-4) or No. 8 Des Moines Christian (36-6).
That goes for its underclassmen, who head coach Ruben Galvan feels has grown up quite a bit over the course of this season.
A primary reason the Comets (37-4) are at state is, of course, the play of Daufeldt, a senior. The outside hitter who’s headed to Drake next school year ranks inside the state’s top three (all classes) in kills, with 556, and kill efficiency (.489).
After beating West Burlington last Tuesday in straight sets to clinch a state berth, getting the escort back into town from the police and fire department brought back some fond memories for those who have been to state before.
“It was kind of a flashback for the girls that have gone,” Daufeldt said. “But it’s a game, we want to have fun while getting what we need to get done.”
But wins now may depend on players who stand to still be in a West Liberty uniform later.
So far, that group has largely passed the test.
“We’re doing what we need to do to feel prepared as a team,” said junior Kylie Struck.
Juniors Brooklyn Buysse and Monica Morales garnered Elite Team recognition from the River Valley Conference.
Buysse, the Comets setter, has over 900 assists on the season while Morales, the libero, is just shy of 600 digs. Both rank among the top in 3A. Morales also leads the team in several serving categories, including aces (57) and serve successes (417).
Freshmen Sophie Buysse and junior Rylee Goodale also received all-conference nods, landing on the South Division team. Buysse has proved to be an all-around asset for the Comets as she’s gone for almost 200 kills (on .249 efficiency) and over 320 digs, second on the team in both categories. Goodale, a junior, has chipped in over 200 digs and 28 ace serves.
“They’ve been pretty relaxed,” said Galvan. “It’a new experience for some of our kids, but they’ve played in some big games this season. Obviously, this is a little bigger stage, but everyone has gotten through those moments of nervousness, I think they’re capable of controlling that.
“Around the middle of the season, I told some of our freshmen, ‘We don’t consider you guys freshmen anymore.’ You’ve been a long time, going back to the past summer, so that’s not an excuse anymore. And they’ve had the confidence to move forward and keep progressing.”
McKinizie Akers, Ava Morrison and Maelyn Wainwright have all found niches on this season’s Comet squad that will surely be expanded on as their careers continue to grow.
“I don’t think any of us thought we’d be here at the beginning of the season,” said Akers.
“With all the underclassmen, we weren’t sure it would work out the way it did,” said Daufeldt. “But they’ve kept improving … I think serving is one of our best qualities, we’re smart and aggressive while serving. And we’re really good at getting other teams out of their system.”
Having been on the last West Liberty team to make it to state, senior Mylei Henderson is experiencing a bit of both sides in having a good understanding of what’s ahead but is looking at a much more prominent role this time around.
“It was really fun,” Henderson said. “It’s a lot bigger of an arena than what we normally play at. It’s important to just relax and take it all in … Everyone really cares, that the heart of our team, that gives us confidence.”
On the other side of the net, Mount Vernon (34-12) has its own potent attack to go with its own impressive stockpile of players with remaining eligibility.
“Mount Vernon has a strong tradition of being at the state tournament,” Galvan said. "I’m sure they’re going to be a different team and hopefully we’re playing at the highest level … (Our upperclassmen) have been on the big stage, and they’re relaying the message to the younger kids that it’s just a game.”
Junior setter Madeleine Miller has over 1,000 assists for the Mustangs while freshman Chloe Meester leads the team in kills with 423 (.313 efficiency).
But like West Liberty, opponents of Mount Vernon have plenty more to account for than just the star hitter. The Mustangs boast five other players who have over 100 kills this season. That group is headed by sophomore Brooke Ellyson (215), followed by juniors Parker Whitham, Madelyn Miller and Emma Meester, along with senior Sara Rhomberg.