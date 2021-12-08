Comets' Collins off to hot start for wrestling team

"I put in a lot of work with Will a couple years back," said Collins. "It's awesome being a part of the same program as those guys, those are the guys I looked up to. Knowing that they were in a similar spot a few years ago, but seeing the successes they've gone on to has just been awesome.

"It's been a big transition to being more of a team leader. I just try to take care of my business and push (the underclassmen) to get them to where they need to be."

Collins has a few more to lead this season, as West Liberty boasts a girls program that has numbers well into the double digits.

"Its been awesome to have all the girls out, they're doing really well."

But Collins is far from limited to wrestling for the Comets.

The junior has been a first-team all-district football player, Collins had 44½ tackles this past season, with 29 of those solo and 10½ going for a loss with a pair of sacks. He was also a bit of a Swiss Army knife offensively, attempting 76 passes (46 completions) for over 700 yards while also carrying the ball 67 times for 122 yards plus five catches for 19 yards.