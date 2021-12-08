Comets' Collins off to hot start for wrestling team

WEST LIBERTY -- Drake Collins doesn’t like wasting time.
Even as a freshman, the now-junior for the West Liberty High School wrestling team made his presence known from the very beginning, going for 27 wins in his first varsity season in 2019-20.
Collins has since qualified for the Class 2A state tournament, lasting two matches at the state’s final meet, going 33-10 as a sophomore while piling up 20 pins and a pair of major decisions.
This season, the 170-pounder is off to a sizzling 11-1 start, one that includes a stellar first-place finish at Cliff Keen Independence Invitational, a two-day tournament that took place at Independence High School last Friday and Saturday.
"I was expecting it to be a tough weekend, and it was," said Collins, who is ranked fourth at 170 in 2A by IAwrestle.com. "We had a dual the night before, so I wrestled three days in a row. But it was a great tournament and a great outcome, one that I was hoping for."
After receiving a first round bye at the invite, Collins notched pin falls in four of his five matches, culminating in a pin of Solon’s Lucas Kampman in the title bout with under 20 seconds remaining in the match.
"I'm much better on my feet," Collins said, "and I'm going for more takedowns and trying to be more of the aggressor every match."
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Mack Seaba was the only wrestler to go the distance against Collins, but the Comet junior ousted Seaba in Saturday’s quarterfinal round via 6-3 decision.
With the superb start to his career, Collins is already up over 70 career wins, with sights set on accumulating plenty more.
"It's been fun to watch him progress every single year," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "We've seen him get better and better in the room every year. He's becoming a real problem for his opponents, he's really physical, he can turn anyone, he's good on top. He's wrestling at a level right now that I'm really impressed with.
"He's not worried about cutting weight, he's enjoying the sport, but he's also progressively gotten bigger and working hard in the weight room."
He certainly has a good template to put together a memorable career together with West Liberty producing state champions the last two seasons in Kobe Simon and Will Esmoil.
"Those were big shoes left to fill, and those guys are great company to be in," Alke said. "If there's somebody else that deserves to be with those guys, it's Drake. There's some work to do, but I can't wait to see what's in store for him not only for the rest of this season but next year as well."
"I put in a lot of work with Will a couple years back," said Collins. "It's awesome being a part of the same program as those guys, those are the guys I looked up to. Knowing that they were in a similar spot a few years ago, but seeing the successes they've gone on to has just been awesome.
"It's been a big transition to being more of a team leader. I just try to take care of my business and push (the underclassmen) to get them to where they need to be."
Collins has a few more to lead this season, as West Liberty boasts a girls program that has numbers well into the double digits.
"Its been awesome to have all the girls out, they're doing really well."
But Collins is far from limited to wrestling for the Comets.
The junior has been a first-team all-district football player, Collins had 44½ tackles this past season, with 29 of those solo and 10½ going for a loss with a pair of sacks. He was also a bit of a Swiss Army knife offensively, attempting 76 passes (46 completions) for over 700 yards while also carrying the ball 67 times for 122 yards plus five catches for 19 yards.
"Transitioning down for weight was tough early on," Collins said. "But this year, the weight is fine, even though I've gone up a few weight classes."
In baseball, he was selected to the all-River Valley South team as a sophomore after he went for the eighth-most runs batted in within the RVC South.
He's also been to the state track and field meet.
All of which has left him with some valuable experience as he plans on competing on bigger stages yet to come, like wrestling for a state championship as all those Comets that came before him have done.
And wrestling isn't just a sport Collins happens to be good at, it's one he loves being around.
"(The wrestling community) is almost like a second family," he said. "You go around to all the tournaments and see a lot of the same people. It's just awesome.
"I'm definitely a lot more comfortable now having made it to state. Last year was crazy, walking in there (at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines)."