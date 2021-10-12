Comets cruise through first round of RVC Tournament

The Wildcats made a run at forcing a third set against North Cedar, but the 10-3 lead the Knights built to start proved too much, even as Durant stormed back and trailed by two as late as 11-9.

West Liberty, meanwhile, flashed a little bit of everything. All-stater Macy Daufeldt went for 11 kills on just 16 attempts against Durant, even as five other Comets recorded multiple kills in the match. That group was led by Mylei Henderson's three.

"This was a perfect time to get some kids in there, give them some opportunities and hopefully get them ready to help us down the road," Galvan said. "It's a work in progress, but (our underclassmen) have had some really good moments that we're excited about. Our upperclassmen have done a really good job of working with them and showing some patience. I think they're really having a lot of fun."

Daufeldt, a senior committed to Drake University, ended with 33 total kills over the three matches on 47 attempts.

Junior setter Brooklyn Buysse had 15 assists in the opener against the Wildcats and went for 58 on the night, with 26 coming in the finale against North Cedar.