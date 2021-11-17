Comets' Daufeldt named co-player of the year by IGCA

Macy Daufeldt's historic run to cap off her senior season with the West Liberty High School volleyball was rewarded Wednesday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Daufeldt was named co-player of the year in the state for all classes, with Dike-New Hartford sophomore Payton Petersen the other recipient.

Both were featured on the state's Elite Team, and Daufeldt was named player of the year for 3A as well as a first team pick.

The Comet outside hitter led all classes this season in kills with 639 and was fourth in kill efficiency with a .440 mark. Her 1,120 attempts also ranked inside the top 10 among all classes. Daufeldt also added 42 blocks, 357 digs and 25 aces on a near 90% serve success rate.

She recorded 91 kills over the three matches West Liberty played at the state tournament, setting single-match records in the first two by going for 33 kills in the quarterfinals and 37 in the semifinal round.

The Comets finished the season runner-up in 3A and an overall record of 39-5.

In 2A, Wilton had a pair of seniors named to the first team in Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer while Beavers setter Ella Caffery was picked to the second team.