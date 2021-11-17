Comets' Daufeldt named co-player of the year by IGCA

Macy Daufeldt's historic run to cap off her senior season with the West Liberty High School volleyball was rewarded Wednesday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Daufeldt was named co-player of the year in the state for all classes, with Dike-New Hartford sophomore Payton Petersen the other recipient.
Both were featured on the state's Elite Team, and Daufeldt was named player of the year for 3A as well as a first team pick.
The Comet outside hitter led all classes this season in kills with 639 and was fourth in kill efficiency with a .440 mark. Her 1,120 attempts also ranked inside the top 10 among all classes. Daufeldt also added 42 blocks, 357 digs and 25 aces on a near 90% serve success rate.
She recorded 91 kills over the three matches West Liberty played at the state tournament, setting single-match records in the first two by going for 33 kills in the quarterfinals and 37 in the semifinal round.
The Comets finished the season runner-up in 3A and an overall record of 39-5.
In 2A, Wilton had a pair of seniors named to the first team in Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer while Beavers setter Ella Caffery was picked to the second team.
Drake exceeded 1,000 career kills early in the season and ended with 1,353 while also going for over 1,000 career digs. Puffer was second on the team in kills this season with 297 as Drake led with 444. Puffer also chipped in 201 digs and 30 ace serves while leading the Beavers in blocks with 64.
Caffery ended as the school's all-time assist leader with 3,006 in total, with 883 coming this season. She also ended the season with 100 kills, 210 digs and 45 aces.
Wilton went 36-3 this season and made it to state for the fourth consecutive time.
West Liberty also had juniors Monica Morales and Brooklyn Buysse named to the class' third team.
As the Comets setter, Buysse ended the season with 1,016 assists while also going for 31 aces and over 200 digs.
Morales, a libero, led 3A in digs with 662 on the season. Spirit Lake's Maci Higgins was second with 546.