WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty's football team graduated its top five receivers and starting running back from last season.
The skill positions, however, are among the least of concerns for head coach Jason Iske.
"We definitely have some seniors who are back," Iske said. "Coy Ruess, Gaby Melendez, A.J. Lenz, Ely Gingerich, those guys are doing a fantastic job right now. And then we've got some guys who came up from JV last year, Will Esmoil, Talen Dengler, a couple juniors who are playing well. Lake Newton as a sophomore has come up and done some really good things. Austin McMichael is another one.
"I can keep naming names. We've got about eight or 10 of them that we feel really comfortable with. And (senior quarterback Seth Feldman) feels really confident and comfortable getting them the ball, too."
While every one of those players had fewer than 100 yards of total offense last season, Feldman, who threw for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while gaining another 785 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, had no shortage of praise for his new supporting cast.
"They run really good routes and they catch about everything I throw to them," the third-year starting quarterback said. "A bunch of quick guys. It's fun."
The new group of starters will be responsible for replacing a senior class that accounted for 96 percent of the team's receiving yards last season and starting running back Joe Kelly, who rushed for 1,552 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The concern on offense, however, is up front where the Comets graduated two starting offensive linemen, had a third starter decide to not go out for the team, had one go down with an ACL tear during the baseball season and saw another transfer out of the district.
"That left us really short-handed, obviously," Iske said. "So we're kind of struggling to get some depth there on the offensive line. We've moved a couple guys who we thought might play tight end, we've got them working on the offensive line just to provide us some depth. Do what you got to do, I guess."
While the skill positions on offense provide plenty of upside and the offensive line raises the most questions, Iske expects the defense to be the strength of the team.
That unit is led up front by senior defensive tackle Spencer Daufeldt, who led the team in total tackles (62.5), solo tackles for loss (20), solo sacks (6) and fumble recoveries (3).
"I think (practices) are going really well," Daufeldt said. "I think we took a step forward in every aspect on offense and defense. ... A lot of new players, and I think they're all filling up in their roles pretty well. They're all hard workers and they want to win, just like the upperclassmen."
The Comets also return defensive lineman Cobain Polman along with linebackers Austin Beaver, Ruess and Lenz for a promising front seven.
"I think the defense is going to be our strength," Iske said. "I think they're going to set the tone for us. We've got five seniors up front who I expect to lead the way, and hopefully the younger guys can pick up on the back end. I expect the defense to be really solid. We got a lot of guys that like to tackle and like to get after it."
Even with an almost entirely new look on offense and a defense that will rely on youth to step up in the secondary, the Comets don't expect to take a step back this season after qualifying for the state playoffs last year for the first time since 2013.
"Make it to the Dome, baby," Feldman said about the goals for this season. "That's about it. Make it to the Dome, win every game this year."