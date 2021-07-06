Comets open 3A playoffs with win

The Comets got off to a hot start as Finley Hall mashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put West Liberty up 2-0, then proceeded to hit another three-run long ball in the third as the Comets carried a 6-0 lead into the fourth.

Class 3A No. 8 West Liberty (21-7) would wind up 10-1 victors, advancing to play Knoxville in the semifinal game of the 3A Region 8 playoffs. That game will be at West Liberty Elementary School at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

No. 15 Knoxville (22-8) was a 8-4 winner over PCM in its first round contest.

The Comet lead was extended to 9-1 in the fifth when Isabel Morrison drove one off the outfield fence for a two-RBI hit before the Golden Hawks could record an out in the inning. Mid-Prairie would surrender one more before getting out of the inning.

Sailor Hall pitched for the Comets, earning the win and limiting the Golden Hawks offensively.

No. 4 West Burlington-Notre Dame ends Columbus' season: Though the Wildcats enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back season, going 10-16 after experiencing a few down years, Columbus' campaign met a conclusion on Tuesday at the hands of West Burlington-Notre Dame.

The Falcons won 12-1 in West Burlington.