Comets open 3A playoffs with win

The Comets got off to a hot start as Finley Hall mashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put West Liberty up 2-0, then proceeded to hit another three-run long ball in the third as the Comets carried a 6-0 lead into the fourth.
Class 3A No. 8 West Liberty (21-7) would wind up 10-1 victors, advancing to play Knoxville in the semifinal game of the 3A Region 8 playoffs. That game will be at West Liberty Elementary School at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
No. 15 Knoxville (22-8) was a 8-4 winner over PCM in its first round contest.
The Comet lead was extended to 9-1 in the fifth when Isabel Morrison drove one off the outfield fence for a two-RBI hit before the Golden Hawks could record an out in the inning. Mid-Prairie would surrender one more before getting out of the inning.
Sailor Hall pitched for the Comets, earning the win and limiting the Golden Hawks offensively.
No. 4 West Burlington-Notre Dame ends Columbus' season: Though the Wildcats enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back season, going 10-16 after experiencing a few down years, Columbus' campaign met a conclusion on Tuesday at the hands of West Burlington-Notre Dame.
The Falcons won 12-1 in West Burlington.
Logan Kelley had five RBIs in the win. Riley Richards added three while Lyndsey Kelley and Abbey Bence chipped in one apiece.
Logan Kelley and Richards each had home runs for West Burlington-Notre Dame (30-4) as Lauren Summers earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings and giving up two hits and an earned run.
Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello get opponents: After receiving bye in the first round of the Class 2A Region 7 playoffs, Louisa-Muscatine (19-8) and Wapello (18-7) now know who each will be playing during Wednesday's regional semifinals.
L-M, the region's top seed, will be taking on West Branch, after the Bears defeated North Cedar 7-4. The Falcons and Bears will play in Letts with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wapello, the two-seed in Region 7, will take on Cardinal after the Comets beat Mediapolis, 11-1.
Baseball
Muskies beat Fairfield in nonconference game: Muscatine scored six runs in the first to gain an early advantage against the home Trojans of Fairfield.
The Muskies proceeded to score two in the third and one in each of the fourth and fifth innings, earning a 10-2 victory to move to 21-11 on the season.
For Muscatine, the season continues Thursday night with a home Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against MAC-leading Pleasant Valley (25-2).
Lone Tree beats Louisa-Muscatine in resumption of postponed game: In a game that started on June 22, Lone Tree and L-M got together to finish what the sides started. Ultimately, the Lions of Lone Tree scored a 9-1 win.
Mathew Hemsted drove in five runs and Tyler Bell added three more RBIs for the Lions in the victory. Adam Knock pitched four innings of scoreless baseball, striking out five and walking one in the win.
For both teams, it was the regular season finale.
Louisa-Muscatine (7-12) ended the regular season slate on a four-game losing skid. The Falcons' postseason starts on July 10 at Mediapolis against the Bulldogs (17-9). Start time is 7 p.m.