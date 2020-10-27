Comets' quest for back-to-back state trips falls short

TIPTON — It hung tough in two of the three sets, but West Liberty High School’s volleyball season ended Tuesday night before reaching its intended destination.
“We battled,” junior outside hitter Macy Daufeldt said. “We just didn’t quite have enough.”
Behind 23 kills from right-side hitter A.J. Schubert and a very scrappy back row, Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption staved off eighth-ranked West Liberty 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 in a regional final at Tipton Middle School.
The Comets (26-7) were denied a second consecutive trip to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids next week.
Afterward, disappointment aside, West Liberty put a positive spin on a season which featured winning the River Valley Conference tournament title and multiple postseason matches.
“I’m very thankful we even got a season (with COVID-19),” said Daufeldt, who led the Comets with 20 kills. “We were never one of those teams that had to sit out for those two weeks. We made the most out of what we could with the season.”
It was the only regional final in Class 3A contested between teams ranked in the state's top eight. Many believed it should have been a match seen next week, not in a regional final.
“The week the rankings and pairings came out, we lost to some really top-ranked teams and that screwed us over on our placement,” said assistant coach Brittney Boffeli, who filled in for an absent Ruben Galvan. “We take what we get, and the state does what they do.
“This did feel a little bit like a state tournament match, but you’ve got to play the game and it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court.”
The first set went back and forth. Assumption led 19-16, but West Liberty tied it. Assumption regained a three-point lead, but West Liberty answered.
The Comets, in fact, had a set point at 24-23, but a Schubert kill tied it. She added two more on Assumption’s final three points to take the opening set.
“First set really gave us a boost,” Schubert said.
The Knights carried that into the second set, scoring the first five points and never trailing in the set. An aggressive serve put West Liberty on its heels.
Anna Quijas had five aces.
“We definitely had a difficult time with serve receive,” Boffeli said. “We couldn’t get into a flow with that. Assumption had some good servers.”
Assumption built a 14-9 lead in the third, but West Liberty rallied and even snatched a 20-17 advantage. Assumption, behind 27 digs from libero Bri Gartner, mounted a charge to tie it at 23.
After a West Liberty service error gave Assumption its second match point, Schubert finished it with a kill off the right side.
It was the final match for two West Liberty seniors in Martha Pace and Averi Goodale. Pace, an Upper Iowa University recruit, had eight kills in the match.
“This group from freshmen on up, they’re very special girls,” Boffeli said. “They worked hard, on and off the court. You’d always see them hanging out and pushing each other. The cohesion was there.
“These seniors really grew into the leaders we needed for this team. We can build on this season and hopefully (COVID-19) is gone next year.”
Daufeldt, setter Brooklyn Buysse and libero Monica Morales are all back.
“We’re going to lose a lot of height,” Daufeldt said, “so I think we’re really going to rely on our defense. I think we’re still in store to have a great season.”
