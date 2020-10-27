Comets' quest for back-to-back state trips falls short

TIPTON — It hung tough in two of the three sets, but West Liberty High School’s volleyball season ended Tuesday night before reaching its intended destination.

“We battled,” junior outside hitter Macy Daufeldt said. “We just didn’t quite have enough.”

Behind 23 kills from right-side hitter A.J. Schubert and a very scrappy back row, Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption staved off eighth-ranked West Liberty 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 in a regional final at Tipton Middle School.

The Comets (26-7) were denied a second consecutive trip to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids next week.

Afterward, disappointment aside, West Liberty put a positive spin on a season which featured winning the River Valley Conference tournament title and multiple postseason matches.

“I’m very thankful we even got a season (with COVID-19),” said Daufeldt, who led the Comets with 20 kills. “We were never one of those teams that had to sit out for those two weeks. We made the most out of what we could with the season.”

It was the only regional final in Class 3A contested between teams ranked in the state's top eight. Many believed it should have been a match seen next week, not in a regional final.