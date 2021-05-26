Comets score 3-0 win over Mid-Prairie for state berth

"We've been peaking here at the end of the season, which is exactly when you want to do it," West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce said. "(Early on), we were getting acclimated with one another, but tonight, it might not have been flashy, but it was exactly what I asked of them, and we got the job done.

"We'll definitely get them the rest they need the next couple days, but we'll also focus on what's to come."

West Liberty ended up putting 15 shots on goal while on the other end, the Golden Hawks forced Comet keeper Ruben Meraz to make just a single save.

"I'm thrilled," Ponce said. "We had a specific game plan. We knew (Mid-Prairie) was probably going to come in and sit back and try to counter us, but they really didn't get anything dangerous in front of our goal and we were able to do what we needed to do to get a few goals on board and move on to state."

