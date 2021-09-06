Comets take down competition at Muscatine Invitational

The West Liberty volleyball team continued its impressive start by winning its 23rd straight set of the season.
West Liberty did so on Saturday by taking down the competition at the Muscatine Invitational, a day that saw West Liberty junior setter Brooklyn Buysse pass the 1,000-assist mark for her career.
The Comets defeated the host Muskies in the championship match, 21-11, 21-11 after handling Durant, Burlington, New London and Williamsburg on the path to the title.
"We didn't play particularly well all day, but the kids stepped up when we needed them to," West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. "I think that's an important part of it, but we need to learn from some of our mistakes. We're growing."
Although it lost in the title match to the Class 3A eighth-ranked Comets, Muscatine improved to 7-2 on the season, beating Mediapolis, New London, Mid-Prairie and Williamsburg before falling in the finale.
Muscatine coach Kara Russell said the lost to West Liberty was actually good for her team.
"It shows us that we need to go out with intensity and maintain it the whole time, especially against teams like that,'' she said. "That's something we're going to be working on in practice.''
Leading up to the bout with West Liberty, Muscatine only gave up one set, that coming against New London, a match that ended 21-17, 19-21, 15-12.
Durant finished the tournament 1-2 to open the season.
Durant and Burlington went three sets after splitting the first two. The Wildcats recovered from a 21-18 defeat in the first set to win the next two 21-17, 15-13. They were another victim of the Comets' march to the tournament title. Durant also suffered a two-set loss to Williamsburg.
Senior Kylie Schult led the way for Durant in that match with seven kills as classmate Shannon Head had 11 assists.
For West Liberty, Buysse dished out 20 assists in the championship victory over Muscatine, finding senior Macy Daufeldt more times than not as Daufeldt ended with 17 of the team's 26 kills en route to winning the tournament.
Daufeldt ended the day with 53 total kills on the day, though the Comets continue to see the likes of sophomores Maelyn Wainwright and Mylei Henderson as well as freshmen Sophie Buysse and Ava Morrison establish themselves as weapons opposite Daufeldt.
"This is one of the most fun teams I've ever played on," said Daufeldt. "I've played with a lot of people, but this is my favorite team by far ... We have a good chance to do well this year, but our biggest focus is just to come together as a team and create good chemistry.
"We've not necessarily focused on winning, but all the things that it takes to win."
Brooklyn Buysse, meanwhile, is up to 231 assists this season.
The Comets' defensive effort was led by junior libero Monica Morales, who had double digit digs in all the Burlington match.
Williamsburg came the closest to handing the Comets a set defeat, but fell short of that in a set West Liberty took 21-x
"Give credit to Williamsburg, they put our back against the wall," Galvan said. "It was more what they were doing than anything we were doing. I knew coming into that game that we had to step it up."
For the Muskies, the tournament marked not only the return of senior outside hitter Meadow Freers, who was the top returning hitter for the team from a year ago, but the steady improvement of group of underclassmen led by sophomores Brylee Seamn, Annie Zillig and Morgan Freers.
Muscatine seniors Ahslyn McGinnis, Grace Bode and Bree Seaman also had nice performances. Bode ended a couple sets with ace serves over the course of the day.
Muscatine will host another ranked opponent Tuesday, when 5A No. 2 Pleasant Valley visits MHS in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match scheduled for 6:30.
"It was nice to be able to throw in some different players on the court and go against teams (in the earlier matches) where we didn't play down (to the competition)," said Russell, the second-year Muskie coach. "We enjoyed having the home tournament, but now have to get ready for some big games in the MAC."