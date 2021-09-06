Comets take down competition at Muscatine Invitational

Brooklyn Buysse, meanwhile, is up to 231 assists this season.

The Comets' defensive effort was led by junior libero Monica Morales, who had double digit digs in all the Burlington match.

Williamsburg came the closest to handing the Comets a set defeat, but fell short of that in a set West Liberty took 21-x

"Give credit to Williamsburg, they put our back against the wall," Galvan said. "It was more what they were doing than anything we were doing. I knew coming into that game that we had to step it up."

For the Muskies, the tournament marked not only the return of senior outside hitter Meadow Freers, who was the top returning hitter for the team from a year ago, but the steady improvement of group of underclassmen led by sophomores Brylee Seamn, Annie Zillig and Morgan Freers.

Muscatine seniors Ahslyn McGinnis, Grace Bode and Bree Seaman also had nice performances. Bode ended a couple sets with ace serves over the course of the day.

Muscatine will host another ranked opponent Tuesday, when 5A No. 2 Pleasant Valley visits MHS in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match scheduled for 6:30.

"It was nice to be able to throw in some different players on the court and go against teams (in the earlier matches) where we didn't play down (to the competition)," said Russell, the second-year Muskie coach. "We enjoyed having the home tournament, but now have to get ready for some big games in the MAC."

