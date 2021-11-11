Connor set to continue soccer career at Wartburg, others finalize commitments

Another member of last season's state-qualifying Muscatine girls soccer team has decided on where they will continue their academic and athletic career.

Senior midfielder Meredith Connor will head to Wartburg College. Teammate and classmate Sophie Thomas committed to the Iowa State women's soccer program a couple weeks prior.

"I'm super excited to be a part of such a successful program," Connor said of Wartburg. "I chose Wartburg because I felt so welcomed there. It's a very team-oriented program."

This season, the Knights are 15-3-1 and are nationally ranked in Division III out of the American Rivers Conference.

Connor led the Muskies in points scored last season with 51, those coming on 19 goals and 13 assists. Her shot percentage last season was 31.1%, a mark that ranked third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Thomas offered a verbal commitment earlier in the school year, but officially signed on with the Cyclones as part of National Signing Day. She was a Class 3A first team all-state selection as well as first team all-MAC scoring 19 goals and going for 10 assists a season ago.

Muscatine went 15-4 last season, reaching the state quarterfinals. Connor was a second team all-MAC selection.