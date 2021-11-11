Connor set to continue soccer career at Wartburg, others finalize commitments

Another member of last season's state-qualifying Muscatine girls soccer team has decided on where they will continue their academic and athletic career.
Senior midfielder Meredith Connor will head to Wartburg College. Teammate and classmate Sophie Thomas committed to the Iowa State women's soccer program a couple weeks prior.
"I'm super excited to be a part of such a successful program," Connor said of Wartburg. "I chose Wartburg because I felt so welcomed there. It's a very team-oriented program."
This season, the Knights are 15-3-1 and are nationally ranked in Division III out of the American Rivers Conference.
Connor led the Muskies in points scored last season with 51, those coming on 19 goals and 13 assists. Her shot percentage last season was 31.1%, a mark that ranked third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Thomas offered a verbal commitment earlier in the school year, but officially signed on with the Cyclones as part of National Signing Day. She was a Class 3A first team all-state selection as well as first team all-MAC scoring 19 goals and going for 10 assists a season ago.
Muscatine went 15-4 last season, reaching the state quarterfinals. Connor was a second team all-MAC selection.
As a freshman, Connor contributed six goals and four assists to the Muskie varsity squad, before losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I love the coaches (at Wartburg) already," she said, "and their academic program is the perfect fit for me. I'm looking forward to being a part of it all and working hard ... to make an impact and grow as a person."
Other area student-athletes who furthered their future plans include:
Wilton senior Ella Caffery (Northwest Missouri State University volleyball)
Wilton's school record-holder in career assists (3,006) verbally committed to the Division II Bearcats last February, but officially put ink to paper on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Caffery led the Beavers to four straight state appearances in Class 2A, reaching the semifinals in 2020.
Wilton senior Payton Ganzer (Upper Iowa University softball)
Ganzer was a first team all-state pick a season ago for a Beavers team that took fourth place at the Class 2A state softball tournament.
She hit .545 as a junior, with 24 runs batted in to go with a half-dozen home runs, 12 doubles and 30 singles, contributing to a .604 on-base percentage and .886 slugging percentage, which ranked among the state's best in 2A.
West Liberty senior Macy Daufeldt (Drake University volleyball)
The West Liberty senior verbally committed to Drake as a freshman. She compiled over 1,500 kills and 1,000 digs while with the Comets volleyball program.
Daufeldt led the Comets to a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state tournament this season, setting the record for most kills in a 3A state tournament match in back-to-back games with 33 in the quarterfinal and 37 in a five-set semifinal win over Davenport Assumption to reach the championship match.
Wapello senior Maddox Griffin (Upper Iowa University basketball)
Griffin verbally committed just a few weeks ago, but made it official by signing his offer.
Last basketball season, Griffin led the Indians to a Class 1A regional final appearance while averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Southeast Iowa Super Conference's North Division champion. Griffin was a second team all-state selection in 2020-21 in 1A.
Wapello senior Serah Shafer (Upper Iowa University softball)
Shafer tied for the team lead in runs batted in last season with 23, a number equal to teammates Aliyah Lolling and Morgan Richenberger.
As a senior, Shafer was named third team all-state in 2A, hitting for a .434 average with a .776 slugging percentage. Also an all-conference volleyball and basketball player as well as a state-qualifier in track, she was 17 for 17 on stolen base attempts for Wapello in 2021.
Durant senior Ethan Gast (Loras College baseball)
Gast hit for a .388 average last season as a junior for the Wildcats. Along with that, he went for a .550 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of nearly .470 while ranking second on the team in runs batted in (23), doubles (eight) and triples (one).
Also a state-qualifier in wrestling last season, he ranked among the baseball team's leaders in hits (31), runs (23) and total bases (44).