Consummate teammate McGinnis leads Muskie volleyball into postseason

Whatever needs to be done to help the team, however it needs to be done, Ashlyn McGinnis is here for it.

The Muscatine High School senior has had to fill a myriad of roles for her volleyball, basketball and soccer teams across her busy club schedule and while in a Muskie uniform.

McGinnis has had a typical prep ascension, having to log minutes on the bench while upperclassmen above her occupy the top spots on the depth charts. She has also played libero for her club team and readily accepted a variety of roles as Muscatine has utilized different formations during her stay at MHS.

"Ashlyn has improved so much since my first year coaching her," said second year volleyball coach Kara Russell.

This season, though, McGinnis took over as setter for the Muscatine volleyball team, and has relished not only being the focal point of the Muskies’ attack, but the opportunity to be a team leader.

"My coaches, teammates, everyone has pushed me to be my best," said McGinnis, who played under her mother, Tracy, for several years on the club circuit. "I always looked up to (my mom). Even if I was unhappy with some stuff along the way, I always knew she wanted what was best."