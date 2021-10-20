Consummate teammate McGinnis leads Muskie volleyball into postseason

Whatever needs to be done to help the team, however it needs to be done, Ashlyn McGinnis is here for it.
The Muscatine High School senior has had to fill a myriad of roles for her volleyball, basketball and soccer teams across her busy club schedule and while in a Muskie uniform.
McGinnis has had a typical prep ascension, having to log minutes on the bench while upperclassmen above her occupy the top spots on the depth charts. She has also played libero for her club team and readily accepted a variety of roles as Muscatine has utilized different formations during her stay at MHS.
"Ashlyn has improved so much since my first year coaching her," said second year volleyball coach Kara Russell.
This season, though, McGinnis took over as setter for the Muscatine volleyball team, and has relished not only being the focal point of the Muskies’ attack, but the opportunity to be a team leader.
"My coaches, teammates, everyone has pushed me to be my best," said McGinnis, who played under her mother, Tracy, for several years on the club circuit. "I always looked up to (my mom). Even if I was unhappy with some stuff along the way, I always knew she wanted what was best."
As Muscatine gets set to start Class 5A tournament play against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (9-25) in the semifinal round Thursday night at Muscatine High School, McGinnis and the Muskies are hoping a season’s worth of ups and downs can translate into a deep postseason run.
Coming into the season, McGinnis was the heir apparent as Muskie setter to Kaylynn Salyars, who either shared or occupied the role solo for most of her three-year varsity career.
Along with that, McGinnis was given the task of distributing amongst a largely unproven cast of hitters.
"It's kind of a new thing for me," McGinnis said. "Being the one person that everyone looks for, it was a big task, but I think it's gone pretty well.
"Being a senior leader was a big thing for me."
Though Muscatine has seen its share of hardships, going 2-7 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the team managed an overall record of 14-17 to end the regular season and was shown respect by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union by not only being given a bye in the opening round, but granted a home game to start the playoffs.
And just like the Muskies’ attack, any credit given to the Muskies starts with McGinnis and the four seniors on the team -- Bree Seaman, Meadow Freers, Grace Bode and Kaylynn Bynum the others — as Russell has put the ultimate trust in the senior on the court.
"(Ashlyn) has definitely stepped up to be a leader on the court, and has led our front row," said Russell. "She works hard every practice and game. She is closing in on 500 assists this season and I'm very excited to watch her grow more and more as a setter in college.
"She will be missed next next, but she has so much to look forward to."
McGinnis has done an impeccable job of keeping a talented young group of Muskie sophomores involved and progressing as the season marches on.
"We have a lot of underclassmen, so helping them along the way, picking them up and giving them confidence was important to us," the 5-foot-7 setter said. "I like to run the middles and the outsides to get everyone involved and give them a chance to get kills."
That group of underclassmen includes the likes of Hannah Jansen, Brylee Seaman, Ashleigh Ramser and Annie Zillig, among others.
Despite Jansen being the only Muskie in the top 20 in MAC kills with 174 (eighth-most), McGinnis’ passing has led to a team total of 686 kills, fourth most in the conference. In assists, McGinnis' 489 ranks fourth among MAC setters.
While the team has taken on McGinnis’ scrappy attitude, she’s shown to have some finesse to her game as well. Aside from all of her assists, McGinnis leads the MAC in successful serves (305) and is second in serve attempts (323), meaning Muscatine has tallied a bunch of points with her holding serve.
"Missing serves is points for the other team," she said. "I take pride in being able to get my serves over and serve with aggression."
McGinnis plans on playing volleyball somewhere in college, though still working through the task of landing on a school. Until then, she also envisions a few more matches in a Muskie volleyball uniform in her future before leading the girls basketball team under new coach John McBride and trying to help guide the girls soccer team make a repeat trip to the state tournament under new coach Edgar Arcea.
As teammates and coaches have come and gone, over the past few years, McGinnis has remained a constant presence at Muscatine, selflessly plugging away at whatever she can in the name of the team.
"I always try to be a leader in any sport I do," McGinnis said. "The training all kind of flows together ... If we need a win, I'll do whatever I need to."