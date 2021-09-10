Continued growth still leaves Muskies short against Bett

"We have small numbers, we lost a starter early (in safety Conner Christiansen) ... guys were going in and giving their best effort. I cannot fault their effort and willingness to do whatever they can for the team. A lot of guys are playing every snap both ways."

Bettendorf junior running back Isaiah Martinez followed up the third down pass play with a 30-yard run the very next play, setting up his third and final touchdown of the contest with over 10 minutes left in the game.

Martinez did not start for the Bulldogs (1-2), but came on after starting running back Terry Dunn III left with an injury. Martinez led Bettendorf offensively with 144 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

"That's what you expect the next man in to do," said Bettendorf head coach Aaron Wiley. "(Isaiah) has had a bunch of reps in practice. He's a starter on our defense (at strong safety). He came in and ran well."

Kautz added the other Bulldog score, that came with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter from three yards out on a run.

The Bettendorf senior quarterback ended 9 of 15 passing for 114 yards plus 29 yards rushing on seven attempts.