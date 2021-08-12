Continuity makes the Muskies stronger

The Muscatine boys golf team already has something last season's team was robbed of from the get-go: continuity.
After finishing third at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet in 2019, the Muskies knew a replacement was needed for then-senior James Solt, whose 78 18-hole average led the team.
What Muscatine wasn't planning on, however, was having to replace John Becker and Grant Valiant.
Becker was a freshman who posted the team's best score at the MAC Championships with an 80.
Valiant was a sophomore who posted the the Muskies' second-best 18-hole average that season with an 87.
"Since they've left, Grant went on to be part of a sectional championship-winning team in Indiana and Johnny Becker made it to state in Minnesota in the spring," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "That nucleus got broken up going into last year."
Muscatine lost both of those players just prior to the start of the 2020 season when both families moved from the area.
That left Schultz and the Muskies scrambling a bit.
"I don't know that we had an identity as a team (last season)," the coach said.
This season, that's not the case.
"The big thing last year was that our numbers were down," Custis said. "We had to worry about almost not being able to field a team. This year, we have more of a chance to pick and choose from more guys who are able to play varsity golf and contribute. That's really going to help us.
"Having people around that are in your skill set pushes you to get better."
Other than replacing a pair of graduated players — Josh Dieckman and Cruz Birkhofer — the Muskies virtually bring the same team back this season.
Returning for his fourth varsity season is senior Doug Custis, who averaged an 84 during 18-hole rounds in 2020.
Muscatine also returns Braden Hufford, Miles Melendez and Mason Cunningham, all of whom carded rounds on varsity last season. Along with Custis, all are seniors as well.
"We have a lot coming back," Melendez said. "So we should be able to take a big step."
Junior Michael Henderson returns after posting a 91 18-hole average in 2020 as the Muskies' top returning non-senior.
"All of these guys have practiced together," said Schultz. "They played most of the season together last year. ... They see that, and they want to perform well for each other."
Though the Muskies certainly wish to do well out of the gate as the season gets underway with the Muscatine Invitational on Friday morning at Geneva Golf and Country Club, getting back to among the best in the MAC is already at the top of the Muskies' mind after dropping to sixth at the conference meet a season ago.
"We've been competing against each other all summer long," said Hufford. "We really push each other. We just get lost in playing golf and make each other stay focused and competitive."
With a 13-team field in total set to be on hand Friday, including all 10 MAC teams, Muscatine will get an idea of how they stack up at this point of the season right out of the gate.
"PV is always going to be solid. They could field three teams to other schools' one," Schultz said. "They're the gym rat of the golf course — range rats. I know they're going to want to perform well, but I know our guys want to perform well for each other as well."
The key for the Muskies might be to avoid trying to take too big of a bite early on as well as having short memories.
"I don't want them to think that they have to hit every shot perfect," said Schultz. "Even on the PGA Tour, nobody does that. When they understand that sometimes a shot is good enough, they're really going to make some strides."