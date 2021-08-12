Continuity makes the Muskies stronger

"The big thing last year was that our numbers were down," Custis said. "We had to worry about almost not being able to field a team. This year, we have more of a chance to pick and choose from more guys who are able to play varsity golf and contribute. That's really going to help us.

"Having people around that are in your skill set pushes you to get better."

Other than replacing a pair of graduated players — Josh Dieckman and Cruz Birkhofer — the Muskies virtually bring the same team back this season.

Returning for his fourth varsity season is senior Doug Custis, who averaged an 84 during 18-hole rounds in 2020.

Muscatine also returns Braden Hufford, Miles Melendez and Mason Cunningham, all of whom carded rounds on varsity last season. Along with Custis, all are seniors as well.

"We have a lot coming back," Melendez said. "So we should be able to take a big step."

Junior Michael Henderson returns after posting a 91 18-hole average in 2020 as the Muskies' top returning non-senior.

"All of these guys have practiced together," said Schultz. "They played most of the season together last year. ... They see that, and they want to perform well for each other."