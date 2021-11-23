Corbin delivers win for L-M in opener over Wapello

WAPELLO — Tuesday night's season opener for both the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons and the Wapello Arrows was a game of swings that went back and forth.
Until the Falcons' Kaylee Corbin took over and spurred Louisa-Muscatine to a 42-31 victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Wapello High School.
The 6-foot-1 senior helped L-M stay within striking distance early by scoring 12 of the team's first 16 points. Senior Destiny Miller had the other four.
Though Corbin was held to just five points in the second half to end with 17 recorded four rebounds and three assists over the final five minutes of the third quarter to give Louisa-Muscatine a 33-27 advantage heading into the final frame.
She capped off the third by taking an inbound pass from teammate McKenna Hohenadel from under the Wapello goal and streaking down the court to sink a jumper from a step beyond the free throw line as time expired.
"Kaylee played great and McKenna played a really good floor game, that really made a difference in the game," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Ken Spielbauer, who is in his first year as Falcons girls coach after coaching the Wapello boys for over 30 years.
Spielbauer said it felt weird being on the visitor sideline, though he's been on that part of gym before as L-M volleyball coach, but basketball was a bit different.
"It was okay," he said of the experience.
Corbin supplemented her scoring with 15 rebounds, two blocks and four assists while shooting 7 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 7 from the free throw line.
"We wanted to play a really good defensive game," Corbin said. "It was a fast-paced game. We wanted to get up and down the floor. ... We're super excited for the season. We know defense will be our key and to move the ball on offense."
Miller ended with nine points and nine boards while Hohenadel, a senior, scored all of her five in the second half. Three of those came late as the senior sunk free throws to ice it.
To start, Wapello (0-1, 0-1 SEISC North) raced out to a 5-0 lead before L-M answered with a five-point run to tie it. A bucket and assist from Arrows senior Lindsy Massner pushed Wapello back out to a 12-7 to end the first.
But again, a run by the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 SEISC North) ensued, and the sides went into halftime tied at 16.
"It's still just the first game, so we'll improve," Spielbauer said. "This team is playing faster than they ever have."
The Arrows won the turnover battle by forcing nine L-M miscues in the first quarter while only committing one, but registered four or more turnovers in each of the final three quarters while L-M went from nine to four to three to just two in the fourth.
Emilee Salek hit one of her two 3-pointers to open the second half for Louisa-Muscatine, setting up the big finish to the quarter as Wapello couldn't overcome the six-point deficit heading into the fourth.
Senior Serah Shafer and Massner each reached double-figures for the Arrows, with Massner leading the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Shafer chipped in 11.
"We hadn't really had a true opponent with our full team," Wapello head coach Brandon Brown said. "It was a lot about learning tonight. We're not playing real deep into bench, hopefully that develops by Christmas.
"We missed a layup up early that would have extended our lead, but then, all the sudden it was 12-12, then 16 at the half. We went downhill a little bit there. Had we gotten that, I think we might have been okay."
McBride wins opener as Muskie girls coach
Seniors Meredith Connor and Karly Ricketts each scored eight points as the Muscatine Muskies edged Cedar Rapids Prairie, 39-36, to start the season in the win column, at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
Jazmeriah Jones added seven and Avery Schroeder five for the Muskies. Grace Bode had six assists in the win as well.
CR Prairie's Kamryn Grissel had 11 to lead all scorers in the contest as she went 4 of 7 from the field.