Corbin delivers win for L-M in opener over Wapello

"It was okay," he said of the experience.

Corbin supplemented her scoring with 15 rebounds, two blocks and four assists while shooting 7 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 7 from the free throw line.

"We wanted to play a really good defensive game," Corbin said. "It was a fast-paced game. We wanted to get up and down the floor. ... We're super excited for the season. We know defense will be our key and to move the ball on offense."

Miller ended with nine points and nine boards while Hohenadel, a senior, scored all of her five in the second half. Three of those came late as the senior sunk free throws to ice it.

To start, Wapello (0-1, 0-1 SEISC North) raced out to a 5-0 lead before L-M answered with a five-point run to tie it. A bucket and assist from Arrows senior Lindsy Massner pushed Wapello back out to a 12-7 to end the first.

But again, a run by the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 SEISC North) ensued, and the sides went into halftime tied at 16.

"It's still just the first game, so we'll improve," Spielbauer said. "This team is playing faster than they ever have."