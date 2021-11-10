Cozad, Recker recognized on first team 5A MAC pod football squad

Two members of the Muscatine High School football team were selected first team all-conference for the Class 5A Mississippi Athletic Conference pod in Nolan Recker and Ty Cozad.

Recker, a senior, played several positions on both sides of the ball this season for the Muskies, who finished 1-8. Recker led Muscatine in pass receptions with 26, those went for 157 yards and a score.

Additionally, he had 60 carries that amounted to 239 yards and two more scores. He also attempted 13 passes, completing five for 49 yards. On defense, the senior recorded 18 ½ tackles, 10 solo and one for a loss.

Cozad, a running back and linebacker, led the Muskies in rushing attempts (127) and rushing yards (497) and longest scoring run (61 yards) while also catching seven passes for 27 yards for three total touchdowns and recording 19 ½ tackles on defense, 14 of which were solo tackles for the sophomore and 2 ½ went for a loss against the opposing offense.

Senior Mason Crabtree was named to the second team. He had 18 ½ tackles for the Muskies to go with 543 yards gained on 26 kick returns, which included a 97-yards touchdown and 165 yards rushing with two more scores.

Muskie honorable mentions included Darnell Thompson, Paul Henry and Brock Garrison.

Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel and Caden McDermott were co-offensive players of the year while Davenport North's Dominic Wiseman was defensive player of the year. Davenport West's Michael Ray was kicker of the year while Peter Phan of North was the specialist of the year and the Pleasant Valley coaching staff was recognized as the staff of the year.

