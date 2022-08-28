A capsule look at the area boys and girls cross country teams

As the prep cross country season gets underway, here is a capsule look at the six area teams heading into 2022:

Columbus Wildcats

Boys

The Columbus boys will be seeking its third straight trip to the Class 1A state meet this season after sending squads the past two years, including a 16th-place finish to end 2021. The Wildcats have some shoes to fill, however, in the form of Isaac Acosta, Mason Hills-Carrier and Freddy Vergara (runner-up at last season's state Iowa City Regina state qualifier), among others.

In their stead, Columbus welcomes back senior Tyler Humiston and juniors Tim Hills-Carrier and Damian Vergara. Damian Vergara finished in the top 15 last season at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet with a time of 18:57.30. Tim Hills-Carrier came in 16th at 19:09.77. Columbus finished runner-up in the SEISC.

Girls

The Wildcats bring back a girls team that's full of potential. Sophomore Ariana Vergara finished 12th at Columbus' 1A state qualifier. She crossed the finish line at the 22:5.90 mark. Junior Kimberly Gonzalez finished 25th with a time of 24:57.46. Senior Averi Sipes (25:28.73) and Quinn Yotter (25:44.43) also placed in the top 40 to end the 2021 season.

Durant Wildcats

Boys

Race Storr was Durant's top runner at the Wildcats' Class 1A state qualifying meet in Cascade last season as a freshman. He ran a 21:59.6 there and placed 54th, though Durant didn't have enough runners to produce a team score. William Richardson, now a junior, placed 72nd (24:35.1)

Girls

Senior Carlie Jo Fusco is back for the Wildcats after qualifying for state as a junior. Fusco, often the only varsity runner for the Wildcats in 2021, placed 123rd in Class 1A with a time of 23:51.31. Despite the low numbers a year ago, Durant kept an active junior varsity roster and schedule, which help help aid the Fusco, who ran in several events last spring at the state track and field meet, get back to the final race in 1A again this season.

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Boys

Three of the school's top runners graduated from last season for the Falcons. Louisa-Muscatine finished 2021 in 11th place at the Anamosa state qualifier. The unit was led by Kellan Walsh's time of 19:14 placed 41st at the meet. Walsh is back for his senior season along with Gavin Mills, who placed 55th (20:04) to close his freshman year. Junior Skyler Beck (22:01) and senior Christian James (24:13) also ran for L-M to close 2021.

Girls

Returning seniors Brelynn Randall, who ran a time of 25:25 at last season's Class 2A state qualifying meet at Anamosa, and Abby Kemper (27:03) placed in the top 80 to end their junior seasons. Sage Van Sickle is also back after running a 30:14 there as a sophomore to finish 84th. Overall depth and numbers that will allow L-M to consistently post team scores may be crucial in 2022, though.

Wapello Indians/Arrows

Boys

Senior Garret Dickey finished his junior season with a 39th-place effort at the Class 1A Iowa City Regina state qualifier with a time of 21:08.46. Senior Ashton Slaton ran a 22:48.39 there to finish in the top 70, though the Indians lost the graduated Devon Smallwood, who provided much-needed depth for a team that didn't post a team score at the state qualifier.

Girls

The Arrows return junior Claire Anderson, who finished in the top 50 at the Iowa City Regina state qualifier. Anderson took 36th at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet with a time of 26:01.55, but Wapello will need a boost in numbers to put team scores around Anderson. Wapello did not post a team tally at the conference or state qualifying meets. At the SEISC meet, returning junior Tatum Wolford ran a 26:51.33 for 49th place.

West Liberty Comets

Boys

The only team West Liberty beat in the team score to end the 2021 season was Wilton, which came at the 14-team Class 2A state qualifier in Anamosa. All but one runner that ran for the Comets there is due back, though, which could mean better results for West Liberty in 2022. Sophomore Seth Axsom (who ran a 20:19 at Anamosa) and junior Joaquin Elizondo (20:42) placed in the top 65 at state qualifying. Christopher Palma (21:29) was in the top 80.

Girls

Numbers worked against West Liberty last season, who failed to record a team score at several meets, including the River Valley Conference race. There, the Comets' Karla Velasco ran a 35:41.56 for West Liberty to take 98th place. A junior then, Velasco was the only Comet runner to finish the RVC meet at Anamosa.

Wilton Beavers

Boys

Wilton had a young team last season in finishing at the bottom of the Anamosa state qualifier. But the entire team was then is in line to run again in 2022. Junior Deacon Duffe ran a 20:21 at the qualifier and was joined by sophomore Gabriel Breed (20:35) in the meet's top 65 runners. Juniors Lucas Gerst (21:28) and Cael Waggaman (25:10) as well as sophomore Lucas Gerst (21:28) also had times count toward the team score.

Girls

The Beavers' returning cast features Class 2A state-qualifier Charlotte Brown. She'll begin her senior year after placing 81st at state last season with a time of 21:32.51. Brown may be in store for a big 2022 after emerging as an all-state softball player for Wilton over the summer, ranking among the state leaders in several pitching and hitting categories. Brown led the Beavers to a ninth place finish at the Anamosa state qualifier last season. She finished sixth (20:44) there while SeAnn Houghton's time of 23:37 placed 41st to cap her junior year. Junior Ava Barrett (25:09) and sophomore Olivia Fagner (25:55) placed in the top 65 at Anamosa while senior Alayna Dunn (28:17) was 76th.

