Columbus top boys and girls teams at L-M despite strong Wilton girls effort

LETTS — The Wilton High School girls cross country had a strong showing at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Tuesday, but the hole in the Beavers' lineup gave way for the Columbus Wildcats to take both the boys and girls competitions.

The annual meet was held on the campus of Louisa-Muscatine High School this season instead of the traditional setting at the Langwood Educational Center in nearby Wapello.

The Wilton girls placed four in the top five, but without a fifth runner, the Beavers weren't given a team score.

As a result, Columbus swooped in a nabbed the team title for the meet, winning with a score of 39. Of the four teams in attendance, Louisa-Muscatine's score of 64 was second as a team, as neither Wilton nor Central Lee ran five.

Columbus' boys team, ranked 20th in Class 1A and seeking a third straight trip to the state meet in October, won the boys side with a score of 38. Louisa-Muscatine was second at 42, Central Lee third (60) and Wilton fourth (73).

"Getting back to state is a big goal for us this year," said Columbus junior Tim Hills-Carrier, who won the boys race on Tuesday, "We lost (some individual qualifiers) from the past, so we want to keep it going."

Hills-Carrier was the first to cross the finish line around the track at Richard F. Paine Field at L-M on the boys side with a time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds.

The start of the race also took place on the track, and the runners then ran two laps around the acreage around both schools on the lot, plus the baseball and softball fields, a nod to the cross country team of McFarland, Calif., in which the movie McFarland, USA is based.

"I thought it was cool, a fun experience," said Hills-Carrier. "I knew as soon as I got here it was going to be a fun race because (the course) reminded me of that movie, and I've watched that so many times. It also reminded me of the Olympic races that start and end on the track."

Central Lee's Grant Anderson was runner-up at 19:23, Louisa-Muscatine senior Kellan Walsh was third with a time of 19:55 and Wilton's Brody Brisker fourth (20:01).

Columbus junior Damian Vergara placed fifth after getting edged by Brisker at the finish line to finish less than a second behind the Beaver junior.

"It was different than Langwood for sure," Vergara said. "But as a team, now more than ever, we need to compete individually and build the team from that. Last year we had Isaac (Acosta) and Freddy (Vergara), who were great individually, but now I feel like (Tim and I) have to bring out the best in the team."

The rest of the winning boys side went: Bryan Tlatenchi in eighth (20:37), Cael Phillips in 11th (21:01) and 13. Oscar Alcala in 13th (22:24).

As for the Wilton brigade that led the girls side, freshman Audra Coss topped the field with a time of 22:37.

"It felt really good," said Coss. "That first lap, we took it pretty slow, so as the end got closer, I just decided to let all my energy out. So that second time around, I just kicked it in."

Returning state-qualifier Charlotte Brown took second. The senior finished with a time of 23:16, and junior Hannah Rogers crossed in third place (23:50) before the first non-Wilton runner crossed in Columbus' Ariana Vergara.

"The set-up of the race gave a sense of when to kick it in," said Rogers. "We knew once we hit the track, it would be about 300 (meters), and we ran 300 sprints all season in track last year. So that was really nice."

"The course did get tight on some corners," Brown said. "But it was a small meet, so it wasn't too bad. And the more we can run together, the more we can push each other."

Vergara, a sophomore, ran the course in 25:03 before another Beaver could finish in senior SeAnn Houghton at 25:50.

"Our coach (Patches Breed) always tells us to pack it up," Rogers said. "At bigger meets, it'll be harder. I kind of fell back at the end. There will be girls between us at bigger meets, so it'll be harder to hang close, but it was good to see (Audra and Charlotte) pull away."

Louisa-Muscatine's top girl was Isabel Stout. The sophomore took eighth (26:21). Around her came the depth Columbus and head coach Steve Riley used to score the team win.

Sophomore Quinn Yotter came in sixth (26:04), freshman Naveiah Garza seventh (26:08), senior Averi Sipes 10th (27:18) and junior Kimberly Gonzalez 12th (29:16).

"We've been excited about a lot of sports (at Columbus)," said Hills-Carrier. "There's a lot more competitiveness around the school, and a lot more goes on during the summer workouts for every sport.

"I think coach Riley really started a lot of what's going on because he started a lot of the summer running and stuff like that. And making it to state these past two years (for the boys), we've shown that we can accomplish big things."

Louisa-Muscatine Invitational

Boys

Team scores -- 1. Columbus 38, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 42, 3. Central Lee 60, 4. Wilton 73

Top five individuals -- 1. Tim Hills-Carrier (Columbus) 19:04, 2. Grant Anderson (Central Lee) 19:23, 3. Kellan Walsh (L-M) 19:55, 4. Brody Brisker (Wilton) 20:01, 5. Damian Vergara (Columbus) 20:01

Girls

Team scores -- 1. Columbus 39, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 64, Central Lee (no team score), Wilton (no team score)

Top five individuals -- 1. Audra Coss (Wilton) 22:37, 2. Charlotte Brown (Wilton) 23:16, 3. Hannah Rogers (Wilton) 23:50, 4. Ariana Vergara (Columbus) 25:03, 5. SeAnn Houghton (Wilton) 25:50