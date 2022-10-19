Iowa Class 2A/1A state-qualifying cross country outlook

Class 2A

At Monticello

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Monticello High School

Teams: Camanche, Dyersville Beckman, Jesup, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Monticello, Northeast, Springville/Central City (girls), Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tipton, Waterloo Columbus, Waukon, West Liberty, Wilton

At stake: The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advance to the state meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

Boys outlook: Second-ranked Waukon and fourth-ranked Tipton, chasing a fourth state title in the past five seasons, are the top teams. Monticello and Mediapolis are ranked 10th and 16th, respectively. Tipton sophomore Clay Bohlmann should be in contention for an individual title along with Mediapolis' Solomon Zaugg and Monticello's Chesney Capron. Ty Nichols and Maxson Fogg give Tipton a potent top three.

Girls outlook: Top-ranked Monticello, led by senior Emma Althoff, headlines the field. Eighth-ranked Tipton and 11th-ranked Beckman are the frontrunners to finish second and third and advance to Fort Dodge. Tipton beat Beckman by 27 points at the conference meet last week. Tipton's Alivia Edens was fifth at the River Valley Conference meet. Northeast's Cenady Soenksen and Wilton's Audra Coss are coming off top-10 finishes at the RVC meet.

Class 1A

At Iowa City

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex

Teams: Bellevue, BGM, Columbus Community, Danville (girls), Durant, English Valleys, Highland, Hillcrest Academy, Holy Trinity Catholic, Hudson, Iowa City Regina, Iowa Valley, Keota, Lone Tree, Montezuma, Sigourney, WACO, Wapello, Winfield-Mount Union

At stake: The top two teams and the top 10 individuals advance to the state meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.

Boys outlook: Top-ranked Iowa City Regina is the host and favorite. Fifth-ranked Bellevue, which finished 29 points behind the Regals at the River Valley Conference meet, expects to be its closest challenger. Bellevue's Payton Griebel claimed a conference title on this course last week in 16:49.

Girls outlook: Fifth-ranked Hudson and 12th-ranked Regina seem to be safe bets in advancing. Hudson freshman Desi Lang and Regina senior Mya Whitaker are among top contenders for the individual title. Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco has a legitimate chance to finish in the top 10 and advance as an individual.

— Compiled by Matt Coss